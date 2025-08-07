Africa: Statement By the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On the Tragic Helicopter Crash in Ghana

The two Ghanaian ministers who were among eight government officials killed in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.
6 August 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has learned with deep sorrow of the tragic helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region of the Republic of Ghana, which claimed the lives of eight people, including Ghana's Minister of Defence, Hon. Edward Omane Boamah, and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

The Chairperson conveys his heartfelt condolences to H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, the Government and people of Ghana, and the bereaved families of all those who lost their lives in this national tragedy. He also expresses his solidarity with the Ghana Armed Forces and the ruling National Democratic Congress during this difficult time.

H.E. Mr. Youssouf stated, "The African Union stands in full solidarity with Ghana in mourning this profound loss. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace."

