Kenya: Another Kenyan in the News After Testing Positive for Banned Substance

6 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6, 2025 - The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) have provisionally suspended Kenyan runner Judy Jelagat after testing positive for a banned substance.

In a statement, the anti-doping body said the 26-year-old tested positive for the prohibited substance Hydrochlorothiazide, which is normally used by unscrupulous athletes to aid rapid weight loss and hide other performance enhancing substances.

Jelagat has been a roll in 2025, making the podium in three races she has competed in this year.

She began the year with a second-place finish at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), clocking 1:06:34.

She then cruised to victory in the Guadalajara Half Marathon in February, where she timed 1:07:45 for the win.

Jelagat then finished fourth in Yangzhou Half Marathon in China but made the podium again at the Istanbul Half Marathon in April, after clocking 1:07:47 to finish third.

She becomes the third Kenyan to face a doping allegation in the last month, following world record holder Ruth Chepngetich's provisional suspension on July 17 -- for testing positive for the same substance as Jelagat.

On the same day, Charles Kipkurui Langat was slapped with a two-year ban after testing positive for testosterone.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.