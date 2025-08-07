Kenya: Another Kenyan in the News After Testing Positive for Banned Substance

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6, 2025 - The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) have provisionally suspended Kenyan runner Judy Jelagat after testing positive for a banned substance.

In a statement, the anti-doping body said the 26-year-old tested positive for the prohibited substance Hydrochlorothiazide, which is normally used by unscrupulous athletes to aid rapid weight loss and hide other performance enhancing substances.

Jelagat has been a roll in 2025, making the podium in three races she has competed in this year.

She began the year with a second-place finish at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), clocking 1:06:34.

She then cruised to victory in the Guadalajara Half Marathon in February, where she timed 1:07:45 for the win.

Jelagat then finished fourth in Yangzhou Half Marathon in China but made the podium again at the Istanbul Half Marathon in April, after clocking 1:07:47 to finish third.

She becomes the third Kenyan to face a doping allegation in the last month, following world record holder Ruth Chepngetich's provisional suspension on July 17 -- for testing positive for the same substance as Jelagat.

On the same day, Charles Kipkurui Langat was slapped with a two-year ban after testing positive for testosterone.