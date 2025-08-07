South Africa: Tshwane Municipal Workers Demand Salary Increases

Union says 3.5% and 5.4% increases were promised in 2021 and 2023

Hundreds of workers marched under the banner of the South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) in Marabastad to Tshwane House, holding placards and singing struggle songs on Wednesday.

In a memorandum, they said they were promised salary increases of 3.5% and 5.4% back in 2021. They also called for the reinstatement of 43 workers dismissed after a protest in 2023.

Lehlohonolo Maphatsoe, SAMWU regional chairperson, said the previous administration under Mayor Cilliers Brink had blocked the implementation of the increases.

He said the increases had been agreed by the municipality through the South African Local Government Association (SALGA).

He claimed Brink had applied for exemption at the Bargaining Council, but it ruled against the City.

Maphatsoe said the City then took the matter to the Labour Court, which dismissed the application for exemption.

"The arrogance the DA was showing under Brink is the same arrogance we are experiencing under this new administration [ANC, EFF and ActionSA]," he said.

Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise, addressing the workers, said, "The agreement is that we are committed to giving you 3.5% salary increase, but we want to first increase the lowest paid workers, then move to middle and then management."

Modise said the 43 dismissed workers face different misconduct charges which need to be dealt with before they can be reinstated.

The union gave the municipality seven days to respond to their memorandum of demands.

Modise said they will meet with union leaders to discuss their grievances before the seven days are up.