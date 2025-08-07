Rwanda: Kwita Izina - 40 Gorilla Babies to Be Named This Year

The Gorilla Naming Ceremony, better known as Kwita Izina, will take place on September 5, after its postponement in 2024, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) announced.

The ceremony will take place in the foothills of Volcanoes National Park, in Musanze District, where 40 baby gorillas, including 18 born in 2024, will be named, the RDB said in a statement on Wednesday, August 6.

Close to 400 baby gorillas have been named since 2005.

Irène Murerwa, RDB's Chief Tourism Officer, described the annual ceremony as an event that showcases a "symbol of conservation, community, and culture in Rwanda."

"We are excited to celebrate 20 years of Kwita Izina, thanks to the unwavering dedication and support of the government of Rwanda, partners and communities," Murerwa was quoted as saying in the statement.

As of today, the mountain gorilla population in the Virunga Massif has increased to over 1,063 from 880 in 2012.

"This success highlights the impact of community-based conservation and strategic partnerships," added Murerwa.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our shared duty to protect biodiversity and create a sustainable future for generations to come."

The official added that schools, roads, and access to clean water in the community around the antional park have improved through the Tourism Revenue Sharing Programme, which allocates 10 per cent of tourism income back to local communities.