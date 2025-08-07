Rwanda: Kwita Izina - 40 Gorilla Babies to Be Named This Year

6 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

The Gorilla Naming Ceremony, better known as Kwita Izina, will take place on September 5, after its postponement in 2024, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) announced.

The ceremony will take place in the foothills of Volcanoes National Park, in Musanze District, where 40 baby gorillas, including 18 born in 2024, will be named, the RDB said in a statement on Wednesday, August 6.

ALSO READ: Kwita Izina: What gorilla namers said about Rwanda

Close to 400 baby gorillas have been named since 2005.

Irène Murerwa, RDB's Chief Tourism Officer, described the annual ceremony as an event that showcases a "symbol of conservation, community, and culture in Rwanda."

"We are excited to celebrate 20 years of Kwita Izina, thanks to the unwavering dedication and support of the government of Rwanda, partners and communities," Murerwa was quoted as saying in the statement.

ALSO READ: Volcano canopy walkways, aerodrome and eco-parks in Musanze's master plan

As of today, the mountain gorilla population in the Virunga Massif has increased to over 1,063 from 880 in 2012.

"This success highlights the impact of community-based conservation and strategic partnerships," added Murerwa.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our shared duty to protect biodiversity and create a sustainable future for generations to come."

The official added that schools, roads, and access to clean water in the community around the antional park have improved through the Tourism Revenue Sharing Programme, which allocates 10 per cent of tourism income back to local communities.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.