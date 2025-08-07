Zimbabwe: Auditor General's Report - Over Half a Billion Us Dollars Paid By Treasury Unaccounted for

The latest Auditor General's Report has once again raised flagrant breaches of Public Finance Management regulations, revealing that, as of June 2025, a staggering sum exceeding half a billion United States dollars paid by the Treasury to service providers on behalf of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in 2024 remains unaccounted for.

This substantial shortfall undermines fiscal transparency and accountability, principles crucial for sound governance.

A key finding highlights a failure by MDAs to properly upload payment information onto the Public Finance Management System (PFMS). This omission creates a loophole that could facilitate embezzlement and corruption.

The report reads: "Direct payments amounting to US$1,986,391,797 were made to service providers on behalf of the MDAs by Treasury during the 2024 financial year. However, MDAs accounted for US$1,388,673,713, leaving a balance of US$597,718,082 as at June 18, 2025. In some instances, the payments were not uploaded onto the PFMS. MDAs expenditure was understated by the direct payments."

This discrepancy represents a significant material misstatement of public accounts.

The failure to reconcile these payments points to a serious breakdown in internal controls, increasing the risk of fraudulent activity and illicit enrichment.

The report further details a five-month period of opacity during the currency transition from ZWL to ZWG between April and August 2024. MDAs reportedly operated outside the PFMS during this period, resulting in a vacuum of financial oversight.

"There was a downtime of the Public Financial Management Systems (PFMS) during the country changeover of currency from ZWL$ to Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) for almost five (5) months (April to August 2024). During that time most MDAs operated outside the PFMS.

"The financial information that would have been processed outside the system was not uploaded onto the system in some cases. Such information would misstate expenditure figures."

This prolonged systems downtime created a "black box" scenario, leaving the door open for potentially unlawful financial transactions and making it incredibly difficult to trace the flow of public funds.

Moreover, the Auditor General's Report casts a spotlight on the widespread abuse of fuel allocations, noting a concerning increase in such incidents compared to 2023.

Poor record-keeping practices and inadequate internal controls were identified as primary contributing factors.

"Cases of loss of fuel were on the increase. These were attributed to control weaknesses in fuel management, ranging from non-maintenance of fuel registers, inconsistent fuel recordings, non-performance of fuel reconciliations, absence of segregation of duties and weak supervisory checks. In this report, seven (7) MDAs had issues with fuel management. Measures around fuel management should be enhanced," the report added.

The lack of robust fuel management procedures indicates a serious disregard for public assets, exposing them to potential misappropriation and wastage.

Such inefficiencies have a detrimental impact on service delivery and overall economic performance.

Section 298 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe enshrines the principles of transparency and accountability within public finance management.

These findings from the Auditor General's Report underscore the urgent need for enhanced oversight, stronger internal controls, and the rigorous enforcement of financial regulations to safeguard public funds and promote responsible fiscal governance.

The scale of the irregularities demands immediate and decisive action to hold those responsible to account and to prevent future occurrences.