Africa: Climate Summit to Take Steps That Enable Implementation of Effective Solutions for Africa

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia will host the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS-2) which is expected to take steps towards implementing effective climate action solutions while securing genuine international commitments to support environmental and climate initiatives in the continent.

ACS-2 is a platform for unifying Africa's voice and leadership in global climate action, advancing African-led climate solutions and catalyzing bold financial and political commitments.to position Africa not only as

Briefing journalist about the summit today, Planning and Development State Minister Seyoum Mekonnen said a steering committee under the Office of the Prime Minister, along with a national coordination committee led by Ministry of Planning and Development and the African Union, has been established to facilitate the summit scheduled to take place from September 8-10, 2025.

The summit will be preceded by pre-summit events from 5-7 September, it was learned.

Under the theme "Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa's Resilient and Green Development," the summit aims to amplify Africa's voice in global climate discussions, mobilize climate finance, and highlight innovative local solutions such as Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative.

With over 20,000 participants expected, including heads of state, policymakers, climate experts, financial institutions, private sector leaders, and youth representatives, ACS2 will serve as a high-level platform for coordinated green action and climate resilience across the continent.

The state minister said the summit also intends to shift the narrative that Africa is merely a victim of the climate crisis.

Instead, it will emphasize the continent's active role in climate action solutions and mechanisms to address the impacts of climate change.

In this regard, the summit would prove that Africa won't wait for someone to save it; it is shaping its own future and becoming part of the solution, he noted.

ACS2 will feature side events and exhibitions showcasing achievements in combating climate change, including advancements in climate-smart agriculture, and green energy development.

As the host country, Ethiopia will present its successes in green development projects, including the Green Legacy Initiative, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and sustainable transportation initiatives.

The state minister indicated that topics of the summit will include technological and agricultural solutions for climate change, climate adaptation, resilience, and building early warning systems, culminating in a political declaration to be known as the "Addis Ababa Declaration".