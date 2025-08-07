Rwanda: MPs Demand Scrutiny Into Rwf1.1 Bn Spend By Sports Federations

6 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Members of Parliament have tasked Ministry of Justice to launch probe into over Rwf1.1 billion worth of expenses that various sports federations are failing to justify.

The amount in question includes more than Rwf151 million for which spending was not explained and more than Rwf991 million whose full supporting documents were not provided as stated in the report shared by the Public Accounts Committee during the hearing on Tuesday, August 5.

"Last year, the Assembly decided that the Ministry (of Sports) should solve these problems, but we have seen that nothing was done," said MP Germaine Mukabalisa said who suggested that the prosecution should start looking into the matter.

MINISPORTS officials appeared before PAC on July 7 to explain the malpractices found in the audit report for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2024. At the time, the officials admitted there had been a lax in reporting on the funds received by sports federations and in respecting deadlines for government contracts.

The audit revealed a number of significant issues. In terms of tender analysis, five tenders valued at over Rwf 190 million were delayed by 56 days, and the bidders were never notified of the reasons for these delays.

Furthermore, there were delays in signing contracts. Specifically, 25 contracts, worth more than Rwf 200 million, were signed between 12 and 76 days late. The audit also noted delays in reporting expenditures.

A letter from the Ministry of Sports to the federations that received funds clearly stated that they were required to report on expenditures within 20 days of finalizing the planned activities.

