Ethiopia: Spare Parts Shortages Impede Ethiopian Airlines' Domestic Operations

CEO denies Russian partnership rumors

A spare-parts scarcity that began during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to haunt the Ethiopian Airlines Group, as its executives disclose that issues with suppliers in Canada and the United Kingdom have caused significant disruptions to the carrier's domestic operations.

Leading a presentation of the Group's performance report for 2025/25 on Tuesday, CEO Mesfin Tasew revealed that several of the 29 Canadian-made Bombardier Q400 aircraft in its fleet remain grounded due to delays in the supply of spare parts from Pratt & Whitney---a subsidiary of US-based aerospace and defense conglomerate RTX Corporation.

"Even today, I saw four [Q400s] grounded," said the CEO. "The company [Pratt & Whitney] is unable to supply spare parts, and the planes can't fly."

Mesfin disclosed the troubles have affected the carrier's ability to meet rising demand for domestic flights. Ethiopian Airlines has been forced to divert two Boeing 737 aircraft from their usual international routes in order to fill in the gaps left by the grounded Q400 aircraft, according to the CEO.

Similar supply issues with UK-based Rolls Royce---which manufactures the engines used on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner--have grounded two additional aircraft, affecting the Group's international operations as well, according to Mesfin.

Spare parts suppliers have reportedly assured the airline that the problems will be solved by the end of the year. Its executives say consistent access to spare parts is crucial to continuing the Group's impressive growth.

Ethiopian Airlines reports carrying 15.2 million international and 3.9 million domestic passengers in the just-concluded financial year, up 11 percent from 2023/24. The Group generated USD 7.57 billion from its operations, according to this week's report.

During Tuesday's briefing, the CEO also denied rumors of an alleged agreement with Russia that would see Ethiopian Airlines lease aircraft and facilitate spare parts supply to Russian carriers.

While the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority has indeed recently taken part in talks with representatives from Russia, the talks have nothing to do with the supply of aircraft, according to Mesfin.

"We have no intention of leasing aircraft to Russian carriers. We wouldn't do it even if we were asked to," said the CEO.

He cited the Group's aircraft shortages, contractual obligations to manufacturers, and the international sanctions imposed on Moscow as factors highlighting the inaccuracy of the rumors.

"The rumors are categorically false. I want to state that there are no plans, ideas, or talks [to lease aircraft to Russian carriers]," said Mesfin.