Uganda: NRM Tribunal Releases First Batch of Election Petition Rulings

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has released its first set of rulings from the recently concluded hearings into petitions arising from the party's chaotic July 17 primaries.

The batch, delivered on August 6, was officially announced by Tribunal Chairperson John Musiime in the presence of Enoch Barata, the NRM Director for Legal Affairs.

The tribunal emphasized that its decisions are final and binding, cautioning all members against attempts to defy or undermine the outcomes.

A total of over 380 petitions were filed by aggrieved aspirants after the hotly contested party primaries, prompting President Yoweri Museveni to establish the tribunal to restore order, transparency, and confidence in the internal electoral process.

In the latest release, rulings for high-profile disputes have been concluded and are now available. Some of the notable petitioners whose decisions have been delivered include:

Joseph Mukasa vs. Dickson Kateshumbwa (Sheema Municipality)

Ronald Muhenda vs. Alex Ruhunda (Central Division, Fort Portal City)

Racheal Magoola vs. Amina Mutesi Nalugoda (Bugweri)

Deborah Tuhirirwe Rwabwogo vs. Doreen Katushabe Birungi (Lyantonde)

Rogers Matovu vs. HajjiMuyanja Mbabali (Bukoto South, Lwengo)

Beatrice Wembabazi vs. Harriet Busingye (Hoima)

Fredrick Ford Kyoganza vs. Kenneth Kiiza Nyendwoha (Bujenje County, Masindi)

Nelson Musabali, Mutiwa Geofrey Eric, and others vs. James Waluswaka (Bunyole West, Butalejja)

Phyllis Chemutai vs. NRM Electoral Commission (Kapchorwa)

According to the tribunal's statement, advocates and petitioners can collect physical copies of their rulings from the Tribunal Registry at Plot 30 Kyadondo, Kampala.

Additionally, electronic copies will be shared with those who submitted valid email addresses.

Chairperson Musiime reaffirmed the tribunal's commitment to fairness and transparency, urging all parties to respect the outcomes.

"We have completed this process diligently. The rulings are final. Any act to disregard them will amount to indiscipline within party ranks," he said.

The tribunal is expected to continue releasing more decisions in the coming days, as it works through the large volume of petitions filed from across the country.