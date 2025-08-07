South Africa: Mbalula Bans ANC Members From Singing Kill the Boer

Fikile Mbalula says ANC members are banned from singing Kill the Boer, even though the Constitutional Court says it's legal.

He also slammed the United States for threatening tariffs and warned that South Africa won't back down on transformation.

Fikile Mbalula has made it clear that no ANC member will be allowed to sing "Kill the Boer", even if the courts say they can.

The ANC Secretary-General said the song was part of the liberation struggle, but has no place in South Africa's democracy.

"As the ANC, we sang that song, but no member of the ANC today will be allowed to sing Kill the Boer. Simple as that," said Mbalula at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Even if the Constitutional Court said you can sing it, why should we sing Kill the Boer in a democratic dispensation?"

He explained that the ANC sang the song during apartheid because white farmers, known as Boers, were part of commando groups that tried to stop ANC guerrillas from entering South Africa from countries like Angola.

"When we infiltrated the country, they deployed commandos to kill the guerrillas. That's why we sang Kill the Boer, kill the farmer, to fight our way in," he said.

"Why would we need to sing that song in a democracy?"

Mbalula also used the press conference to respond to threats from the United States over South Africa's economic policies.

He accused the US of trying to bully the ANC into scrapping its transformation goals and warned that the country would not be intimidated.

"If they want to bring sanctions on us, let them bring them," he said.

He also took a shot at the Democratic Alliance, calling it a "party of anti-transformation", and rejected Elon Musk's call for South Africa to end Black Economic Empowerment to get internet access from Starlink.

On internal matters, Mbalula confirmed that reports involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Justice Minister Thembi Simelane have been submitted to national officials.

He said the ANC's National General Council will be held at Nasrec in December, with just over 1,000 delegates expected to attend.