Uganda: Land Dispute Frustration Mounts in Kasese As Resolution Process Stalls

Thousands of land dispute claimants in Kasese District are growing increasingly frustrated over delays in implementing a government directive aimed at resolving their long-standing land issues.

More than 3,500 affected residents have camped outside the office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), protesting what they describe as "deliberate inaction" by local leaders despite promises made nearly three months ago by State Minister for Lands, Sam Mayanja.

During his recent visit to Kasese, Minister Mayanja instructed the RDC to coordinate with surveyors to open land boundaries and begin issuing formal land titles.

The exercise was scheduled for completion within three months.

However, as the deadline nears, residents say no meaningful progress has been made on the ground, raising fears that the process may stall again.

"It's disappointing. We have camped here for three months, yet we are seeing nothing. The promises are just words," lamented Grace Biira, chairperson of the claimants' camp.

The situation has been complicated by the transfer of the Deputy RDC, who had been a key point of contact for the community.

His removal is seen as a setback.

"The Deputy RDC was beginning to understand our issue deeply. Now he's gone, and this probably brings progress back to square one," Biira added.

In response, RDC Lt Joe Walusimbi called for calm and assured the protestors that resolving the issue remains a priority.

"The incoming Deputy RDC will handle this matter with the same diligence. We are committed to resolving it," said Lt. Walusimbi.

He further explained that the boundary-opening process has begun, though slowly, due to ongoing litigation in some contested areas.

"So far, coordinates have been picked for two pieces of land. We are awaiting court directions on cases still in litigation," Walusimbi noted.

Despite this, the aggrieved claimants have warned they will escalate their demonstrations if no tangible results appear by the end of the three-month period.

"This is our land. If they can't act in time, we are ready to take the next step and escalate our actions," warned Grace Biira.

The Ministry of Lands and Kasese District leadership now face mounting pressure to deliver on promises and restore public confidence in the land dispute resolution process.