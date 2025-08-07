Somalia President Appoints Aweys Haji Yusuf As National Security Advisor

6 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, August 6, 2025 — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed Ambassador Aweys Haji Yusuf as his new National Security Advisor.

Aweys brings extensive experience in governance and national security, having previously held key positions, including heading the Policy Planning Office at the National Presidency from 2012 to 2016, where he led the formulation of security, economic, and government reform policies.

He also led high-level security and economic cooperation talks between the Somali federal government and international partners, and served as Somalia's ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2023 to 2025, playing a significant role in strengthening strategic and security ties between the two countries.

President Hassan Sheikh praised Aweys's security and leadership expertise, expressing confidence that he will contribute significantly to enhancing national security and the government's strategy against terrorism.

The president also thanked former National Security Advisor Hussein Macalin Mohamed for his efforts in advancing Somalia's security during his tenure.

