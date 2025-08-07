Uganda: Cholera Crisis in North Darfur Puts Over 640,000 Children At Risk, Warns Unicef

The ongoing conflict in North Darfur, Sudan, has triggered a severe public health emergency, with cholera spreading rapidly and threatening the lives of over 640,000 children under the age of five.

Since the first reported case on June 21, 2025, Tawila--a town overwhelmed by more than 500,000 internally displaced people fleeing violence--has recorded over 1,180 cholera infections, including 300 cases among children, and at least 20 deaths.

Across the five Darfur states, nearly 2,140 cholera cases and at least 80 deaths were reported by the end of July. "Over 640,000 children under five are at risk as cholera spreads in Sudan's North Darfur State," Unicef has warned.

The escalating conflict has devastated the region's health infrastructure, with hospitals bombed and many facilities forced to shut down.

Severely limited access to healthcare, coupled with shortages of clean water and poor sanitation, has heightened the risk of cholera and other deadly diseases, especially in crowded displacement camps.

Assessments reveal that the number of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in North Darfur has doubled in the past year--a deadly combination when paired with cholera.

Lifesaving supplies, including vaccines and therapeutic food, are running low, while insecurity and bureaucratic hurdles continue to obstruct aid delivery.

"Intensified conflict in North Darfur, Sudan, and a rapid surge in cholera cases are putting children's lives at risk. Unicef and partners are working to curb its spread through vaccine doses and Cholera Treatment Centres. Safe, unimpeded access is needed for their well-being," Unicef stated.

The agency is implementing a multifaceted emergency response, delivering oral rehydration salts, safe water access through trucking and water yard rehabilitation, hygiene kits, and 1.4 million doses of oral cholera vaccine.

"Despite being preventable and easily treatable, cholera is ripping through Tawila and elsewhere in Darfur, threatening children's lives, especially the youngest and most vulnerable," said Sheldon Yett, Unicef Representative for Sudan.