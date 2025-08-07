Uganda: Mysterious Disease Kills Goats and Sheep in Kagadi

6 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Alan Mwesigwa

A strange livestock disease, suspected to be either Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) or Orf virus, has struck parts of Kagadi District, killing several goats and sheep.

The outbreak has been reported in Kisungu and Kataremwa parishes, both located in Nyakarongo Sub County.

Affected farmers say their animals are dying mysteriously despite seeking help from veterinary officers in nearby sub counties.

Infected goats and sheep exhibit symptoms including sudden depression, fever, nasal and eye discharges, mouth sores, labored breathing, persistent coughing, foul-smelling diarrhea, and sudden death.

Residents report attempts to vaccinate the animals, but deaths continue. Concerned farmers are appealing to relevant authorities to intervene urgently and help save the remaining livestock.

However, Kagadi District Veterinary Officer Reuben Kiggundu Kawagga said the district had not yet received official notification of the outbreak but promised to launch an investigation and take appropriate action.

