Uganda: Museveni Orders Immediate Formation of Sugar Council, Pledges Fair Prices for Cane Farmers

President Museveni has directed the immediate establishment of the long-delayed Sugar Council, stressing its vital role in regulating the sugar industry, resolving disputes, and protecting the interests of stakeholders.

During a meeting with sugarcane farmers and millers at the Mayuge State Lodge, Museveni acknowledged widespread concern over fluctuating cane prices and pledged government action to guarantee fair and stable earnings for growers.

"The sugarcane growers expressed their need for government support to subsidize their costs and maximize their profits. We will work to ensure that farmers receive fair prices," Museveni said.

He criticized what he described as "unnecessary delays" in operationalizing the Sugar Council, insisting that the matter be concluded without fail by Monday.

Established under the Sugar Act of 2020, the Sugar Council is mandated to oversee sector operations, enforce equitable pricing mechanisms, and mediate disputes between growers, millers, and other stakeholders.

However, the continued delay in making it functional has fueled tensions in key sugar-producing regions, particularly in Eastern Uganda.

Museveni also urged small-scale farmers to rethink their production models, warning that farming sugarcane on plots as small as two to five acres often results in poor returns.

"Farming sugarcane on just two acres is not profitable enough. One would struggle to earn even four million shillings from five acres," the president observed.

"Let us make the right calculations; otherwise, we may miss out on profitable opportunities."

He cited Fort Portal-based farmer Nyakaana as an example of success, noting that he earns millions from a single acre through intensive and well-managed sugarcane production.

The president's intervention follows rising frustration among sugarcane farmers over declining prices, delayed payments, and the absence of a functional regulatory body--challenges many say are threatening their livelihoods.