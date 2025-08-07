Uganda: MPs Concerned Over Police Downsizing of New Recruits

Members of Parliament have raised concerns over reports that the Uganda Police Force is downsizing its newly recruited constables.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among informed the House that several recruits have already been dismissed, while others at Masindi Police Training School have been directed to prepare for exit.

Legislators questioned the basis on which 2,000 recruits are being eliminated from the initial cohort of 12,000 trainees.

MP Wilfred Niwagaba urged the government to find funds to ensure the affected recruits can complete their training. "Government should consider looking for funds to facilitate the completion of the 2,000 recruits that police is cutting off," he said.

State Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen. David Muhoozi, assured Parliament that he would present a comprehensive report after conducting consultations.

The Uganda Police Force is reportedly grappling with budgetary constraints, which may be a key factor behind the decision to downsize.