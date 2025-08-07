Uganda: Hoima District Leads in Fighting Maternal Mortality, Its City Records Highest Deaths in Bunyoro

Hoima district has emerged as the best-performing area in the Bunyoro region in the fight against maternal mortality, reporting zero maternal deaths in over the past 400 days.

This impressive feat was highlighted in the recent Institutional Maternal and Perinatal Mortality Rate report released by the Ministry of Health.

During the 2024/2025 period, Hoima district recorded no maternal deaths out of 5,961 deliveries, followed closely by Kibaale district, which also reported zero deaths in 7,182 deliveries.

Kagadi and Kikuube districts each registered only one maternal death, while Kakumiro and Buliisa had two cases each, and Masindi recorded three.

In contrast, Hoima city topped the maternal mortality figures with 43 deaths, followed by Kiryandongo with 11. Overall, the Bunyoro region recorded 63 maternal deaths throughout the year.

Dr. Baluku Lawrence, Senior Medical Officer in Charge at Kigorobya Health Centre IV, attributed the success in Hoima district to several interventions including community sensitization, improved theater services, and timely availability of health workers.

"We have sensitized mothers during community outreaches and immunization sessions, advocating for deliveries to take place at health centers. This has increased the number of facility-based births," Dr Baluku explained.

"The availability of a fully functioning theater has also encouraged mothers who previously went to the regional hospital to deliver here."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added, "We have shared our contacts with mothers in rural areas, making it easier for them to access help at any time."

According to Dr Baluku, the most common cause of maternal death remains postpartum hemorrhage--excessive bleeding after childbirth--often exacerbated by delays in seeking care, referrals, and medical interventions.

Hoima District Chairman Uthuman Mugisha Kadiri said political leaders are advocating for upgrading Kigorobya Health Centre IV to district hospital status.

"We want this facility upgraded to district hospital level. It will bring more infrastructure, staff, and capacity to handle complex cases," Kadiri said.

"We also aim to elevate most Health Center IIs to Health Center IIIs to extend services further into the community."

Currently, Hoima district lacks a district hospital. While Kigorobya County has a Health Center IV, Bugahya County does not, forcing many patients to seek care at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, which is now congested.

To sustain progress, the district plans to upgrade health facilities and recruit more key health workers, according to Chairman Kadiri.