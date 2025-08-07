South Africa: More Witnesses to Testify in Lusikisiki Mass Murder Trial - South African News Briefs - August 7, 2025

More Witnesses to Testify in Lusikisiki Mass Murder Trial

The Mthatha High Court is set to hear more witness testimonies in the Lusikisiki mass murder trial, reports EWN. Two witnesses have completed their testimonies about the brutal attack, where 18 people were shot and killed in Ngobozana village in September. One survivor recalled, through tears, how gunmen stormed their home and killed her only daughter, Ruth King. Another witness said he was left traumatised after losing his wife in the attack. New witnesses are set to testify in the matter, providing their accounts of the ordeal. Six men have been accused of the mass murder and face charges, including conspiracy to commit murder.

Gauteng Residents Warned of Severe Storms

Gauteng authorities have urged residents to stay alert as severe thunderstorms are expected across most parts of the province, reports SABC News. Floods may occur in low-lying areas due to current weather conditions, which include very cold temperatures, hail, and strong winds. City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni said there is a 60% chance of rain in Tshwane, and maximum temperatures will remain low.

Gift of the Givers Donates First Computers to Blind Learners

Parents at Athlone School for the Blind are thrilled that their children will now use computers for the first time, reports EWN. This was made possible by the humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers, which donated 15 blind-friendly computers. This marks a major milestone in the school's 98-year history, as 287 learners will now have access to computer lessons. Principal Gail Williams welcomed the donation, while SGB chairperson Bukelwa Sigila said it shows the children they matter, despite their disabilities. Learners also expressed their gratitude to the organisation.

