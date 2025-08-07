South Africa: SAPS Shines Spotlight On Mangaung FCs Unit for Protecting the Vulnerable

As the country observes Women's Month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has embarked on a series of profiles to celebrate the specialised units and teams who go above and beyond the call of duty to protect women, children and other vulnerable groups.

Today, the SAPS is shining the spotlight on the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit in Mangaung, Free State.

Mangaung FCS, a team of 31 investigators, collectively secured 20 life term sentences in court and placed 152 sexual offenders behind bars in the past year.

Sergeant Badiri Bessi Nthoba is one of three dedicated serial investigators attached to Mangaung FCS, focusing on serial rape cases in the area. A mother of two, she is relentless in her pursuit of justice for victims of sexual offences.

A recent success includes securing a life sentence, plus an additional five years' imprisonment for a perpetrator who raped a minor girl.

But Nthoba's commitment goes beyond the courtroom. She goes the extra mile to restore dignity to her victims.

One of her most memorable cases involved a serial rapist who was sentenced to five life terms across four dockets. One of the key witnesses, a young victim, had gone missing shortly before she was due to testify.

"I remember her father telling me he had not seen her for days and that she was not in a good space. We drove around Welkom looking for her [and] when I finally found her, she didn't want to go through with the case. I sat down with her and explained how important it was for her to testify, not just for justice, but for her own healing," Nthoba said.

They returned late that night to Bloemfontein, bought her food and toiletries, and ensured she had a safe place to sleep.

"The next morning, she stood tall in court - clean, sober and ready. Seeing her take the stand with pride... I knew she was on the path to reclaiming her dignity. And it felt good."

As one of 176 FCS units in the country, Mangaung FCS says every conviction is a step closer to a safer South Africa for all women, children and other vulnerable groups.