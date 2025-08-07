Mauritius: Social Security Ministry Working On Reforms to Better Support the Elderly, the Disabled and the Vulnerable

At a press conference held today, in Port Louis, the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mr Ashok Kumar Subron, announced that several important reforms, aimed at improving the social security system and make it fairer and more compassionate, are underway. Measures under consideration comprise the revision of the invalidity pension, the establishment of the post of Ombudsperson for the Elderly, and the introduction of protection orders to safeguard elderly citizens.

Mr Subron, flanked by the Junior Minister, Mr Kuvalayan Kugan Parapen, held the press conference to provide clarity on the range of social security endeavours being implemented in the wake of the adoption of the Finance Bill by the National Assembly.

The Minister dwelt on the necessity to undertake a comprehensive review of the social security system since the current one is outdated and in need of reform to provide a more human and inclusive approach in light of the Ministry's responsibility towards the vulnerable segments of the population. He spoke on the future setting up of a Commission of Experts to review the pension system, as well as the revamping of the National Pension Fund to replace the Contribution Sociale Généralisée, as announced in the Budget Speech. He mentioned that the Ministry has already submitted its views regarding the Terms of Reference of the Commission while recalling that the Prime Minister has stated at the National Assembly that the Chairperson and Members of the Commission will be appointed very soon.

Measures that would be rolled out by the Social Security Ministry after the President of the Republic gives his assent to the Finance Bill were also listed out by Mr Subron.

For instance, beneficiaries of the Basic Retirement Pension, who are absent from Mauritius for more than six months in any 12-month period, will continue to receive their payment even if their stay abroad exceeds six consecutive months but not more than 12 consecutive months, provided that this exemption is allowed only once. He recalled that prior to this new initiative, beneficiaries of pension whether basic retirement or disability pension, who are not in Mauritius for more than six months in the aggregate during a period of 12 consecutive months, no longer receive their benefits.

Moreover, the Minister pointed out that beneficiaries will still receive their benefits where, on application, they show to the satisfaction of the Medical Tribunal that they are abroad for medical treatment. He added that beneficiaries pursuing studies abroad will also be eligible for their monthly benefits if they provide satisfactory proof to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry. Mr Subron also talked about the increase in the monthly household income threshold from Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 for those benefiting from cash grants for the purchase of assistive devices.

Regarding the Portable Retirement Gratuity Fund (PRGF) which payment is effected by the Social Security Ministry, Mr Subron recalled the recent amendments to the Income Tax Regulations. Employers will now have to declare the date an employee started employment and the amount of PRGF contributed for the year in the Statement of Emoluments and Tax Deduction. According to the Minister, this initiative will provide greater transparency and visibility regarding PRGF contributions and will facilitate the computation of gratuity payable upon retirement, death, cessation, or termination of employment.

Furthermore, the Minister welcomed the fact that cases of abuse and fraud are now being reported, noting that this reflects the growing public confidence in the Government's willingness to take action. He underscored that such reports play a crucial role in improving the overall system. Referring to the recent case of abuse in an illegal elderly care home, he stated that this has led to the regularisation of the status of six other illegal care facilities. The Minister also cited a case involving a social security officer accused of fraud amounting to Rs 509,000. The officer has been interdicted, and the matter has been referred to the police for further investigation.

For his part, the Junior Minister highlighted the improvements already underway within the Ministry to resolve bottlenecks and enhance operational efficiency, particularly in ensuring that beneficiaries receive timely and fair support. "These initiatives reflect the Government's commitment to building a more compassionate and responsive social security system that better meets the needs of vulnerable populations," he said.

Mr Parapen further explained that the process for the payment of the disability pension has been reviewed, significantly reducing the time between the application and the first disbursement. Among steps taken was the collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to ensure that doctors provide more detailed medical certificates with a view to easing the work of the Medical Board in assessing a person's eligibility for invalidity benefits more efficiently. He insisted that there is no longer any preferential treatment within the Ministry since all applicants are treated equally.