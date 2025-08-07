Uganda: Rhoda Kalema's Body Arrives in Uganda Ahead of Official Burial in Kiboga

The remains of Hon. Lay Canon Rhoda Kalema Nsibirwa, one of Uganda's pioneering female politicians and a champion of women's rights, arrived at Entebbe International Airport on Wednesday morning from Nairobi, Kenya, where she passed away at the Agha Khan Hospital at the age of 96.

Family members, friends, and government officials gathered at the airport to receive her body. The atmosphere was somber, and emotions were high as Uganda welcomed home a woman many described as a national treasure. A prayer was read in her honor upon arrival, with mourners reflecting on her immense contributions to the country.

The Government of Uganda has accorded Kalema an official burial in recognition of her remarkable service to the nation. Security personnel were present to ensure the moment was conducted with the dignity and order befitting a national icon.

Rhoda Kalema was not only known for her political resilience but also for her role in promoting education, family unity, and the empowerment of women and girls across Uganda. Her relatives shared fond memories of a life well lived.

Willy Kalema, one of her grandsons, remembered her as a woman who found peace with her journey. "My grandmother died a contented woman who wove her sad tales in her autobiography 'My Life is but a Weaving," he said.

Elizabeth Kibuuka, her granddaughter, described her as an eternal optimist. "She never saw the glass half empty. I spoke to her just before she left for Nairobi. She wanted to talk to my daughter--her great-granddaughter. There were still things she wanted to pass on," she shared emotionally.

The Headmaster of King's College Budo, John Fred Kazibwe, recalled Kalema's strong bond with her alma mater. "She was a grounded Budonian. She studied here in 1937 and even married one of our teachers, William Kalema.

Her last visit to the school was in June 2025 when she commissioned a reading facility for girls. We shall deeply miss her wise counsel and her relentless desire to empower the girl child," Kazibwe said.

Former Minister of Finance, Maria Rhoda Kiwanuka, paid tribute to her aunt, describing her as a pillar of strength and resilience. "Her father, Martin Luther Nsibirwa, was assassinated due to his support for expanding Makerere College.

That act laid the foundation for higher education in Uganda," she noted. "Later, her husband William Kalema was abducted during Idi Amin's regime. Even with all that, she never gave up. She never pitied herself," Kiwanuka said.

Rhoda Kalema's life was a tapestry of personal tragedy and public triumph. She was one of the few women who dared to enter Ugandan politics in the 1980s and served as a member of the National Resistance Council. She is remembered not just as a politician but as a spiritual leader, being a Lay Canon in the Church of Uganda.

According to the Second Deputy Katikkiro, Owek. Robert Wagwa Nsibirwa, burial arrangements have been finalised. Rhoda Kalema, born on May 10, 1929, will be laid to rest in Kiboga District on Saturday. A vigil will be held at her home in Kampala on Thursday evening, followed by a funeral service at All Saints Cathedral on Friday.

As Uganda prepares to bid farewell to one of its most revered daughters, the nation reflects on a life marked by faith, resilience, and unwavering commitment to service.