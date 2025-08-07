Rwanda: How Marathoner Dieudonne Disi Carved Rwanda's Place in Long-Distance Running

In a nation still healing and rebuilding from the devastation of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, one athlete in the names of Dieudonné Disi emerged as a rare beacon of hope on the global athletics stage.

With limited resources, little fanfare, and even fewer or no role models before him to look up to, Disi's journey was defined by relentless determination and an unwavering commitment to run not just for himself, but for a country striving to find its footing in the world of long-distance running and sports in general.

In the mid-2000s, the country was still emerging from one of history's darkest chapters and Disi would emerge as a much-needed source of inspiration and an example of how people can overcome adversity if they are resilient.

He was a lone figure carving out a name on the global athletics stage, with many headlines focusing on not the many medals he won but rather his sheer will, discipline, and an unwavering sense of duty to the country, despite the limited resources Rwanda had at the time.

Today, even though retired, Disi, 44, currently based in the U.S., remains one of Rwanda's brightest long-distance runners, again not because of the medals or international acclaim, but because of how he overcame many odds to reach the heights he reached.

In a recent interview with The New Times, Disi, who was born in Butare described how he started his athletics career with what he openly describes as a deficit in talent. "I wasn't one of those people born with immense talent, but I had the desire and determination," he says.

"Once I began training, I fell in love with the sport and I was willing to do everything it demanded of me, regardless of the many challenges I had to deal with," he adds.

That determination, coupled with discipline and an almost obsessive willingness to listen and learn, propelled him into national and then international prominence.

From Rwanda to the world

Born on November 24, 1980 in Ntyazo village in Butare, now Huye District, Disi's athletic journey began within the military, particularly with APR Athletics Club. Unlike most athletes who went through the usual routes of company teams and national brigade-level selections, Disi found himself immersed in the sport somewhat unconventionally.

As a member of the military, which he joined at an early age, he was deployed at Camp Kigali, where he would see members of the military participate in different sports activities and training.

For some time, he wanted to join but didn't know how to go about it, because his mission was to go back to school after serving the country. He had lost his parents and other family members during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"One time on duty, I realised that one of members who trained in athletics was actually allowed to go to school after training sessions. I asked to join the athletics program," he recalls. That moment, small as it seemed, would change his life.

"They let me join. From then on, I gave it everything. I studied, I listened, I trained. I read books on athletics from the federation, I asked questions, I followed every piece of advice coaches gave me."

The flexibility of the military allowed him to pursue both his education and athletics.

Disi was shaped not only by athletics but by the post-genocide national climate. Rwanda, in the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, had almost no sports infrastructure.

Amahoro Stadium was still scarred and battered. Training equipment was basic. Even a decent pair of running shoes was hard to come by.

"Sometimes we trained on tracks that still had holes. In some cases, athletes would fall in ditches and get injured," he says. "But we made it work. We had no choice."

Many of his early sessions involved navigating damaged tracks and competing in races with second-hand shoes. Coaches often had to improvise training plans with minimal resources. And yet, those hardships helped forge a resilience that would later define his career.

Beyond the physical struggle was a psychological one, which was training in a country still emotionally recovering from a devastating Genocide and many priorities at hand. Sports weren't the most urgent investment the country needed at the time.

The offer to run for another flag

One of the turning points in his career came in 2003, when Rwanda sent a small team to the 50th World Military Cross Country Championships in France. Disi not only competed, he stunned the field by finishing first - beating elite soldiers from across the globe.

"That race changed everything. Afterward, a man approached me - a Belgian who was the technical director for Qatar's athletics team. He said they were looking for runners and that if I agreed to compete for Qatar, they'd give me $200,000 and a full military salary."

It was tempting. He was a young man, coming from a country with limited resources, being offered more money than he had ever imagined. But he turned it down.

"I thanked him, but I turned down the offer. I wanted to bring pride to my country. Rwanda had given me everything it could, and I wasn't going to run for someone else just because the paycheck was bigger," he told The New Times.

France would come calling too, with a similar offer. Disi declined again. He says the decision wasn't driven by nationalism alone, but by principle. "You can be lured by short-term gain, but lose the bigger purpose. I always felt Rwanda needed my victories more than I needed the comfort elsewhere."

Offers from wealthier nations highlight a recurring dilemma faced by athletes from underfunded countries. For Disi, the principle of loyalty stood taller than the allure of opportunity. His decision wasn't just a patriotic stance but a statement of belief in Rwanda's future.

Running alone in global competitions

Throughout his peak years, particularly between 2007 and 2009, Disi competed at the highest level of long-distance running. But even then, Rwanda's limited resources meant he often travelled alone to global competitions.

"Other countries came with full delegations: coaches, doctors, physiotherapists, equipment managers," he recalls. "I came alone. I did my registration alone. I stretched alone. I warmed up alone."

He remembers traveling to Beirut via Dubai for a military competition. His delegation was delayed in Dubai for three days due to visa issues. They arrived just before the race, without a coach, without a doctor. Disi still ran, and still finished second.

"Those were difficult times," he says. "Sometimes, at airports, other athletes would pass through immigration. Me, because I carried a Rwandan passport, I was told to wait. It was humiliating."

It wasn't uncommon to be sidelined at border posts for hours, even days, or to face last-minute flight changes that left him arriving on race day. Many young athletes today might struggle to imagine such conditions. For Disi, they were part of the routine.

On one occasion, he recalls being stuck at an international airport as other athletes from more recognised nations moved through with ease. His Rwandan passport, then unfamiliar in sporting circles, drew suspicion. He remembers sitting quietly, watching the clock tick toward race time, unsure if he would be allowed to board.

The podium that slipped away

In 2009, during the World Championships marathon, Disi was in the shape of his life. He had trained with the clear goal of getting a medal, not just competing. "That was my time," he says. "I wasn't there just to represent Rwanda. I was there to win."

He was in third place when disaster struck. A muscle injury forced him to pull out just short of the finish line. He was devastated. But within weeks, he had recovered, and he went on to win three major races in a row.

"It wasn't a serious injury," he says. "But it stole a medal from me."

The experience taught him the importance of mental recovery and self-discipline. Even without a full support staff or rehabilitation structure, he managed to bounce back through sheer consistency and commitment to his regimen.

The medal may have slipped away, but what remained was the knowledge that he could compete with anyone, anywhere. His wins that followed were not just victories on the track, but affirmations of resilience.

Changing the culture of athletics

Looking back, Disi sees tremendous progress in Rwanda's sports infrastructure. "There's money in the sport now. Athletes have good facilities, proper equipment, and clubs that are better organised," he says. But he also notes a cultural shift that concerns him.

"Today, some athletes finish training and go straight onto social media," he says. "They don't rest. They want results quickly. But elite sport doesn't work that way. You prepare for years."

He stresses that medals aren't bought. They are earned. "If Rwanda isn't winning enough medals, it's not because we lack talent. It's because we haven't invested enough in preparing athletes properly."

Preparation, he adds, must be both physical and psychological. And equipment matters. "Shoes now are made with advanced technology," he says. "Uniforms are tailored to specific climates. Do our coaches and leaders know the difference between old gear and what athletes need today?"

In recent years, global athletics has undergone a transformation through carbon-plated running shoes and data-driven training programs. Disi believes Rwanda's sporting institutions need to catch up, not just in procuring modern tools but in understanding how to apply them effectively.

A return to the track, this time as a mentor

Disi officially retired in 2014. After nearly two decades of competitive running, he turned his focus to his family and personal development.

"I had given my youthful years to the sport and country and what I want now is to focus on my family and enjoy the fruits of my work and the benefits of having a family. That is what I have been doing but I am now looking to come back and see how I can help and inspire others," he says.

His proudest moment came in 2005 when he won the 10,000m race during the Francophone games in Niamey, Niger. After the race, Disi rejected the old national anthem which was being played and sung Rwanda's new national anthem, which organisers couldn't find. He also rejected the old flag.

"Later, President Paul Kagame acknowledged that act and said that he wishes Rwanda had more people like me. That to me was the proudest moment of my career," he says.

Even though he is retired, Disi hasn't abandoned the sport altogether. He has since pursued qualifications in coaching and sports management, and he dreams of returning to athletics as a mentor and guide in the near future.

"I don't want to come back and only look for talent," he says. "I want to help children fall in love with the sport. That's what's missing. Almost every Rwandan has the physical potential to run long-distance. But they need someone to make them love it."

To young athletes, his message is clear: "Don't train just to compete. Train to be the best. And listen. That's the gift I had that helped me succeed. I listened to everyone; my coaches, my fellow athletes, even my critics."

He encourages Rwanda to institutionalise mentorship, not just coaching. "Young runners don't just need someone to set drills. They need someone to walk with them, mentally and emotionally, through what it takes to be elite."

An Athlete's gratitude

Disi is quick to acknowledge the institutions and individuals that shaped his career. From APR Athletics Club to the Ministry of Defence, from the Rwanda Athletics Federation to corporate partners like Puma and Adidas, he doesn't forget those who stood by him when times were difficult.

"They all played a role," he says. "Every coach I trained under. Every athlete I ran alongside. Every leader who supported me. I remember you all."

He credits Puma for a three-year sponsorship that gave him some of the first professional-grade gear he ever had, and Adidas for the follow-up contract that allowed him to compete with confidence.

But perhaps his most enduring legacy is the example he set. In a time when he could have run for richer nations, when he could have chosen comfort over conviction, Disi chose Rwanda.

At that time, Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes were inking lucrative deals with Arab and European nations which were looking to compete globally.

He ran alone, but he ran for millions. Today, as Rwanda continues to invest in its sporting future, Disi's story remains both a mirror and a reminder of how far the country has come, and what it takes to keep running forward.

The veteran athlete encourages the youth to take advantage of the opportunities and facilities the country has to offer today, not only to hone their skills and talent but also to compete at the global stage. It is an effort he says will require the input of everybody for Rwanda to be where it should be and he is looking to play his part, even as he continues to enjoy his retirement.