Malawi: Survey Shows Most Malawian Youths Prefer Atupele As the More Youth-Friendly Leader

A new national survey has revealed that Atupele Muluzi is the most preferred political leader among young Malawians, cementing his status as a youth-friendly figure ahead of the crucial September elections.

According to the Malawi Voter Opinion Survey 2025, presented in Lilongwe by Dr. Greg Mills and Hon. Tendai Biti from Platform of African Democrats (PAD), Atupele is the most popular running mate choice among voters aged 18 to 34, particularly those who support opposition leader Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM).

Among voters aged 18-24, 47% prefer Muluzi, followed by 24% for Dalitso Kabambe. The trend is consistent among those aged 25-34, where 44% also favour Muluzi over any other potential candidate.

The data supports a growing demand for generational change in Malawi's politics. A majority of voters (54%) agreed with the statement that "Malawi is not moving forward because of old, tired leaders," calling instead for "fresh, young leadership" to match the country's youthful population.

Atupele Muluzi, 46, is widely seen as embodying that generational shift. While former President Mutharika enjoys broad trust on the economy and governance, Muluzi's appeal lies in his modern image, approachability, and a values-based message grounded in integrity and public service.

His strongest approval comes from his portrayal as "a man of God" -- with 44% of voters affirming this trait, higher than any other leader.

The survey doesn't just reflect political preferences -- it uncovers the dire state of youth livelihoods in Malawi.

Over 71% of voters said their lives have gotten worse in the past five years.

Youth unemployment, inflation, and unaffordable farm inputs were cited as key reasons.

More than 80% of respondents said they or someone in their household had gone hungry in the past year.

60% lacked access to basic medicines, while a third reported going without clean water.

"This is a generation under siege -- economically, emotionally, and politically," said one analyst. "It's no surprise they're gravitating toward leaders who seem to understand and reflect their struggle."

President Lazarus Chakwera's popularity among young voters appears to be collapsing. Across all age groups, his net favourability rating stands at -34, the lowest of all major political leaders. His government is seen by 70% of respondents as having made no progress since taking office in 2020.

Only 18% of voters say Chakwera "cares about people like me," compared to 82% for APM and 37% for Muluzi.

The most preferred political coalition in the country is a DPP-UDF alliance (32%), followed closely by a joint presidential ticket of APM and Atupele Muluzi (34%) -- a combination that voters, especially the youth, say offers the best hope of economic revival and inclusive leadership.

"This ticket resonates because it blends experience with energy," said a youth activist in Blantyre. "Mutharika brings economic credibility, while Atupele speaks the language of our generation."

Beyond the ballot box, the survey issues a loud warning: Malawi is at risk of losing an entire generation to economic hopelessness and political exclusion.

With 91% of voters saying they don't trust the current government, and 79% agreeing that Malawi must stop depending on foreign aid, the call for bold reform and accountable leadership has never been louder.

"This is not just about elections," said Tendai Biti. "It's about restoring hope to millions of young people whose future is being stolen by economic mismanagement and political stagnation."