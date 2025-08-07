Namibia: Youth Games Volunteers Finally Paid, but Disappointed

Volunteers and translators who worked during the Region 5 Youth Games in Windhoek say they are relieved to have finally been paid, but many remain disheartened by how the situation was handled.

Local organising committee (LOC) general manager Jacky Gertze yesterday confirmed that all outstanding payments were completed and attributed the delays to administrative and legal processes.

"Volunteers were paid almost two weeks ago," she said. "Team liaison officers were paid just yesterday (Monday). They were appointed later, and verifying their work days and documents took more time. Translators requested collective payments, which also delayed things due to legal requirements."

Gertze said the LOC acted in good faith and that all the required procedures had to be followed, especially when dealing with government funds.

Despite these assurances, several volunteers argue that respect, fairness, and proper planning were lacking throughout the process.

Alberto Haufiku, who served as a volunteer translator during the games, yesterday said he took it upon himself to speak up when weeks passed with no communication or payment, despite promises that all dues would be settled within seven days.

"I remember very well that in our Region 5 WhatsApp group they gave us seven days to receive our money. But then three weeks passed, and I started talking in the group, complaining about our money. Everyone was silent and didn't say anything. Maybe they were afraid. But I didn't stop pressuring the leaders," he said.

"They asked me for the list of those who hadn't received the money, and I asked the group. The list arrived: 29 volunteers. I even found it funny and wondered how I was the only one talking about the money, when so many people had not received it."

Haufiku said he now feels satisfied that he raised his voice not just for himself, but for others as well.

"I learned something very important: We should not be afraid of anyone, but we should have respect for everyone. I only realised now that I fought for the people."

He urged organisers to take future events more seriously and treat volunteers with respect.

"We ask that in the future, the organisation be more serious with our services. We must serve the people. They must improve their services. They must be caring in their work. They must be happy with what they do for the people. Being a leader is an honour, but the important thing is knowing how to lead."

The group had initially been promised payment within seven days of the tournament's conclusion. However, nearly a month later, growing frustration led them to send a formal letter of complaint to the sport ministry, the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation, and the LOC.

"They were too relaxed and just didn't care," said one volunteer who spoke on condition of anonymity. "We submitted all our documents before the event even started. The delays were not our fault. It was mismanagement," the volunteer said.

Volunteers described working long, unpaid hours, often without food or transport support. Some claimed they had to sleep at the airport for consecutive days due to logistical issues, while others noted a lack of communication and unequal treatment of foreign and local volunteers.

"Foreign volunteers were treated to hotels. Local volunteers had to sort themselves out," the volunteer said.

"We used our own money for transport in the first days, and there was no reimbursement," he added.

Haufiku confirmed that reaching out to the media and government played a major role in unlocking the payments.

"I sent a letter to the prime minister and she told us she would talk to them, they need to pay you, I will give them 24 hours," he said.

Despite receiving compensation, the volunteer expressed dissatisfaction with how the matter was handled.

"They didn't take us seriously. After the event, it felt like we didn't matter any more. Some people left their jobs or businesses just to serve the country, and this is how they were treated."

He said the experience would make many hesitate to volunteer again.

"If they call us tomorrow, I don't think I would take that risk."

Gertze confirmed that certificates of appreciation are expected to be issued to all volunteers and support staff by the end of August.

The certificates will be signed by the head of state.