Uganda: Katumba Vows Liberation-Led Change in 2026, Calls for Independent Police and Youth Empowerment

2026 Presidental Aspirant, John Katumba, made a passionate appeal for change ahead of the upcoming general election, calling for an independent police force, youth-centered reforms, and a national commitment to what he termed the "Liberation Vote."

Speaking on Next Big Talk on Next Radio on Wednesday, Katumba, who rose to national attention during the 2021 elections for his unorthodox and grassroots campaign, used the platform to reflect on past electoral challenges and outline bold promises to Ugandans if elected president.

"In the last election, we experienced police being partisan and challenges with financing," Katumba said. "We call upon the police this time around to be independent in execution of their mandate towards the political actors."

To address financial constraints that hampered his previous campaign, Katumba revealed he has launched a public fundraising drive open to all Ugandans, encouraging his voters to be stakeholders in his mission.

Reaffirming his candidacy, Katumba said he is not seeking power for personal gain, but to offer a clear vision of what Uganda could become.

"When I stand for the presidency, I'm offering myself as a vessel to show where Uganda should be. I'm not buying my way into power like some others are," he said.

Central to his 2026 campaign is the concept of the Liberation Vote a rallying call for citizens to embrace a new political direction.

"Uganda's biggest problem is leadership--because whoever is in office is working for their stomach," he stated.

"My message to Ugandans is that the 'Liberation Vote' is what we are going to use," he declared. "Under my liberation movement, we are going to fight corruption to zero and I know all the tactics."

Katumba emphasised that his appeal to voters is not based on personality, but on practical solutions.

"I tell people not to vote me because they know me. I tell them to vote me because of what I'm putting on the table."

Among his key pledges, Katumba promised free electricity to spur innovation across households and businesses, free internet access to empower digital innovation, and free housing for young couples who get married, specifically, two-bedroom homes with a living room, to support family stability and youth empowerment.

"I encourage family," he said. "When given the mandate, for the young people, once they get married, we shall offer them free housing."

Though his 2021 bid garnered just 0.36% of the vote (37,554 votes), Katumba's determination and youthful energy earned him national recognition.

At just 24, he campaigned largely on foot and through social media, accompanied only by his Electoral Commission-assigned security guard.

The now 29, more experienced, and politically sharpened Katumba is positioning himself not as a fringe candidate, but as a symbol of grassroots defiance, clean governance, and hope for a generation often overlooked by mainstream politics.