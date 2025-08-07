Uganda: 'Marry and Get a Free House' - Katumba Promises Gen Zs

Presidential hopeful John Katumba has promised to provide free housing to young people who get married, if elected in the 2026 general election.

The former presidential candidate made the pledge during an interview on Next Radio, where he laid out some of his key proposals aimed at supporting the youth.

"When given the mandate, for the young people; once they get married, we shall offer them free housing of a two bed roomed house with a living room space," Katumba said.

He went on to explain that marriage should be supported as it marks the beginning of family life.

"I also promise to to give free housing to those young people who will get Married because that is a start up for a family. I encourage family," he added.

In addition to free housing, Katumba promised free electricity and internet to all Ugandans.

"My promise to Ugandans is firstly free electricity. When they have free electricity, they will be able to innovate," he said.

"Secondly is free internet; because with free internet, they will also be able to innovate."

Katumba recently confirmed that he will run for president again in the 2026 elections.

In the 2021 presidential race, Katumba received 37,554 votes, which represented 0.36% of the total.

Campaigning under the slogan "Katumba Oyee," he was the youngest contestant in that election.