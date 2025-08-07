Uganda: Youth Demand Justice As Pre-Baraza Puts Spotlight On SRHR, Incarceration, Legal Reform

In a joint effort to advance reproductive justice litigation, Reach A Hand Uganda and Afya na Haki hosted the 3rd Annual Reproductive Justice Litigation Dialogue, dubbed the GN Trybe Billi Now Now Pre-Youth Baraza, to confront issues of unsafe healthcare, restrictive laws, and discriminatory practices that continue to undermine access to reproductive care across Uganda.

Held under the broader theme "Incarceration and SRHR in Africa: Defining Pathways to Reproductive Justice", the Pre-Baraza fostered intergenerational dialogue and movement-building between young people, legal experts, activists, healthcare providers, and service organizations working at the intersection of justice and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

Participants identified youth-led solutions, advocacy strategies, and urgent policy reforms to address systemic barriers--such as legal frameworks, policing practices, and detention conditions--that violate or restrict access to SRHR services for young people.

The youth-led event is part of a four-day Baraza running up to 8, August, 2025, at Serena Hotel, Kigo.

The Baraza was attended by youth leaders, legal professionals, academia, civil society, and health experts, all unified in calling out structural injustice and championing dignity, autonomy, and equity in reproductive healthcare.

Humphrey Nabimanya, CEO of Reach A Hand Uganda, emphasized the impact of restrictive laws on youth, pointing to injustices ranging from menstrual health challenges in detention, the criminalization of abortion, to lack of access to legal aid for incarcerated youth.

"From menstrual health in detention, to the criminalisation of abortion, to access to legal aid and dignity while locked up, these issues are real. But so are our solutions. Let's bring the vibes, the ideas, the truth and let's make this Baraza more than just a talk shop. Let us spark a shift," Nabimanya urged.

Young participants at the event voiced strong recommendations.

They called for youth-friendly legal aid services tailored to their realities and delivered through creative, relatable approaches such as music, storytelling, and digital platforms.

They stressed the importance of integrating mental health services into schools and communities to break the stigma surrounding facilities like Butabika.

They also demanded reforms in the Penal Code to decriminalize abortion and expand access to safe SRHR services, particularly for adolescents. Youth further insisted on being engaged as central decision-makers in policymaking--not just as symbolic participants.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jackson Muchunguzi from the Police's Child and Family Protection Unit addressed the youth, highlighting the systemic gaps in child protection and emotional development that often lead young people into conflict with the law.

He emphasized the breakdown of family units, absentee parenting, and weak support systems as core drivers.

"You may be young, but you're not too young to do the right thing," he said, painting a sobering picture of conditions in remand homes.

The event also spotlighted grim findings from Afya na Haki's research into infanticide and reproductive oppression in Ugandan prisons.

Stories like that of a 15-year-old girl imprisoned after giving birth alone underscored the urgent need for reforms in legal systems, education, and access to family planning services.

Despite legal protections enshrined in The Children (Amendment) Act, 2016, The Penal Code Act, and Articles 20, 24, and 33 of the Constitution of Uganda, implementation remains severely lacking.

Voices from the Baraza resoundingly concluded that laws are not enough. Accountability, compassion, and real action are needed.