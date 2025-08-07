Tanzania to Explore Green Lightning Tech for Farmers

Dodoma — TANZANIAN agricultural authorities have shown interest in US-developed green technology to promote sustainable and efficient farming.

This week in Dodoma, Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) and Tanzania Fertiliser Regulatory Authority (TFRA) met with Green Lightning Technology, a US company offering eco-friendly agricultural solutions.

Discussions focused on collaboration, field applications and regulatory pathways for adopting the innovation in Tanzania.

Green Lightning Technology replicates natural "lightning nitrogen fixation" by using static electricity to produce a salt-free, efficient nitrate solution (NO2/ NO3) that enriches soil nutrients.

This allows farmers to generate nitrogen fertiliser on-site, reducing dependency on imported or volatile commodity-based fertilisers.

While specific implementation details were discussed behind closed doors, Tanzanian officials responded positively to the presentation and affirmed their interest in technologies that align with the country's agricultural transformation goals.

"We welcome innovative solutions that can boost farmer productivity while also promoting sustainability," said a senior TARI official following the meeting.

"The initial presentation was promising and we look forward to further technical evaluation."

TFRA's Executive Director, Mr Joel Laurent also expressed readiness to engage in the regulatory review process and facilitate local testing, should the company proceed with formal registration steps.

Speaking during the visit, Nana Obeng - Mayaresa, the US representative of Green Lightning Technology, said the company is committed to Africa as a key growth market.

He revealed that the company is undergoing a rebranding to better reflect its evolving offerings and regional strategy.

"We are undergoing a renaming process as part of our broader innovation strategy and while we are not disclosing the new name just yet, the objective is to enhance service delivery and improve relevance in target markets," Nana said.

Tanzania's agricultural sector, which employs the majority of the country's workforce, is increasingly looking toward science-based solutions to meet rising food demands and changing environmental conditions.

Further discussions are expected in the coming weeks as the parties explore formal steps for potential trials and partnership framewors.