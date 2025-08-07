Tanzania: Yahya Abasi - the Beating Heart Leading Tanzania in the Right Direction At the TotalEnergies CHAN 2024

Tanzania midfielder Yahya Abasi played a pivotal role in helping the Taifa Stars secure a crucial victory over Mauritania on Wednesday in Dar es Salaam, in their second group match at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024.

Abasi's standout performance in a tightly contested and thrilling encounter earned him the TotalEnergies Man of the Match award, a recognition of his significant influence throughout the match.

Often described as the "beating heart" of the Tanzanian midfield, Abasi is the fulcrum of coach Hemed Suleiman's tactical set-up -- a player the technical bench relies on heavily to dictate play and anchor the team's transitions from defence to attack.

Consistency the Key to Success

Speaking at the post-match press conference after being named Man of the Match, Abasi reflected on the importance of remaining grounded and committed to the team's goals: "I thank God for being named Man of the Match.

"It's important when you win this award, but maybe next time another player will win it. What matters most is that we continue to work hard."

Abasi's words, delivered with pride and humility, reflect his level-headed approach and unwavering focus -- a mindset often regarded as key to a successful footballing career.

Focus Now on the Matches Ahead

When asked about Tanzania's ambitions in the tournament, Abbas was clear about the team's immediate objectives: "We'll try to give our best to secure qualification to the knockout stages, and we'll take it one game at a time."

His statement underlines the team's commitment to preparation and their step-by-step approach in navigating the tournament's challenges.

Veteran Experience Vital for Youth Development

At 29, Yahya Abasi is among the senior figures in the Taifa Stars squad.

He emphasised the importance of having experienced players in the team, particularly when competing at a high level like CHAN.

"Perhaps the key word is experience. Big teams in tough matches need experienced players. These players support the younger ones, and together, we aim to win games."

This highlights Abasi's leadership role, not just through his performances on the pitch, but also as a mentor to younger teammates during this crucial competition.

CHAN: A Platform for Growth and Talent Development

Abasi, who was instrumental in the hard-fought win over Mauritania, described the CHAN tournament as a valuable platform for home-based players to grow and showcase their abilities.

"The CHAN is an opportunity for us players to develop ourselves. Participating in this competition helps local players refine their skills and raise their level."

His remarks reflect the wider view that CHAN is not only a competitive tournament but also a developmental opportunity for African domestic talents.

Coach's Guidance Behind Improved Performances

Abasi was quick to credit the coaching staff for the team's improved showing, revealing that pre-match advice from the technical team was instrumental in their execution on the pitch.

"The coach gave us some important tips before the match, and we'll try to improve on certain aspects during our upcoming preparations."

His comments underscore the strong working relationship between players and coaching staff, and the emphasis placed on continuous improvement.

Momentum and Strong Performances Fuel Tanzanian Hopes

Yahya Abasi's performances so far embody leadership, experience, and ambition -- a combination that bodes well for Tanzania's prospects at CHAN 2024.

If he continues at this level, his contribution will undoubtedly boost the Taifa Stars' chances of meeting their tournament objectives.

Collective focus and a commitment to improving performance will be essential for Tanzania as they progress through the competition.

With growing support from fans and a renewed sense of purpose, Abasi and his teammates will aim to build on this momentum and take the nation deeper into the tournament.