Tanzania: Coach Suleiman Hails Tanzania's Tactical Win, Garai Proud Despite Defeat

Tanzania head coach Hemed Suleiman has hailed his side's tactical discipline after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Mauritania in a match he described as a "battle of strategy".

Despite the late heartbreak, Mauritania boss Aritz López Garai said he was proud of his players and insisted they did not deserve to lose.

The match between hosts Tanzania and Mauritania remained goalless until the 89th minute, when the deadlock was finally broken at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday night.

The goal handed the Taifa Stars a second consecutive win in Group B of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024.

Suleiman Hails Tanzanian Fans and Thanks Them for Their Support

In his post-match press conference, Tanzania boss Hemed Suleiman began by expressing his gratitude to the home fans for their unwavering support throughout the tightly contested game.

"First of all, I want to thank the Tanzanian fans who created such an electric atmosphere during the match. It was a tough encounter. We started the game with difficulty, and we knew Mauritania would sit deep, stay compact, and look to launch long balls forward."

He continued: "It was a good match. Mauritania played defensively and used long passes, which made things hard for us. But our substitutions were successful. I think it was a tactical game, and we managed to win it."

Cleaning Up Before the Next Challenge

Suleiman acknowledged that his team made several errors during the match and emphasised the need for improvement ahead of the next fixture.

"We'll return to training and work on correcting our mistakes. We'll also look at how to improve our attacking efficiency. Scoring is not easy when your opponent plays with six or seven players in defence. We managed the first half well, and in the second half, we brought in some substitutes. Those changes allowed us to shift the tempo of the game."

Importance of the Second Win in Pursuit of Their Main Objective

The Tanzanian coach stressed that securing three points was the most crucial outcome of the match as the team continues to chase their ultimate goal in the tournament.

"The important thing is getting three points. We'll fix our mistakes during training. Our main goal remains qualification to the next round, and hopefully our next game will be even better."

He added: "We must attack as much as we can when facing defensive teams. This match was a tactical battle. Our players followed instructions and played exactly how I told them. I had warned them it would be a difficult match."

Tactical Discipline Remains Non-Negotiable

Suleiman insisted that his players must continue to adhere to the tactical principles being worked on in training.

"Our players always try to adapt to my tactical plans, and they must respect them. We even prepared a backup plan in case the first one didn't work. We controlled the midfield and managed the match well against Mauritania. Maybe we'll have some surprises for the other teams."

López Garai: Football Logic Doesn't Always Prevail

On the other side, Mauritania head coach Aritz López Garai expressed disappointment at the result but praised his players for their performance, arguing that the better-playing team does not always come away with the win.

"This is football as we know it. You can play well, dominate, and still lose at the very end. We controlled the match and played well. I think we just needed more concentration throughout. Unfortunately, we lost, and that's hard to take."

He added: "Yes, I believe we played a serious game. There was pressure, and we handled it well. At the beginning, Tanzania were nervous because they couldn't find a goal early. Now, we must win our next game. It won't be easy."

Tanzania Took Advantage of Half a Chance

López Garai expressed frustration that Tanzania scored from what he described as minimal opportunities.

"Tanzania scored from half a chance, and that's frustrating. That's the reality of football--logic doesn't always prevail."

Recognition of Tanzania's Strength and Potential

The Mauritanian coach acknowledged the quality of the Tanzanian side and backed them to go far in the competition, especially with the support of their home fans.

"Tanzania is a strong team. Their fans created pressure on both sides. I believe our players played good football and created chances. The Tanzanian players are good, and I said earlier they are favourites in our group. They're also one of the top contenders to win the tournament. I think they'll qualify from our group, maybe even top it."

Resilience and Defence Don't Always Secure Victory

López Garai noted that defending well and holding out for most of the match doesn't guarantee a result, as Mauritania found out after conceding in the final minutes.

"We tried to close spaces and defend as a unit, but Tanzania scored from a single attack. We should not have given them any opportunity. These things are never easy."

Full Confidence in Mauritania Despite Defeat

The Spanish coach concluded by praising his players' efforts and commitment throughout the match.

"I'm satisfied with my players' performance. I'm not happy with the loss, but they gave everything. We started the match well, handled the pressure, and defended strongly in the second half. We had a game plan, but it's difficult to maintain the same rhythm for 90 minutes. Tanzania had one or two chances -- maybe just one -- and they scored the winner."