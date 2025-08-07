Congo-Kinshasa/Zambia: Zambia Eye Winning Start As DR Congo Look to Bounce Back

Zambia will launch their TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 campaign on Thursday afternoon with a high-stakes clash against two-time champions DR Congo at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The Chipolopolo are aiming to make a strong start in their quest for a maiden CHAN title, hoping to better their best-ever finish -- third place in the 2009 edition.

Head coach Avram Grant, however, says his broader ambition extends beyond the tournament, as he seeks to lay the foundation for a competitive senior national team.

"Preparations have gone really well, and we're looking forward to the first game," said the former Chelsea and Ghana coach after his team's final training session in Nairobi.

"This is a great opportunity for every player to prove themselves on the big stage. Tactically, we're not overly focused on our opponents.

"Our attention is on keeping our shape and maximizing our strengths. Our target is to build that winning mentality."

DR Congo in Must-Win Territory After Opening Loss

Their opponents, DR Congo, are under pressure to deliver after losing their opening match 1-0 to hosts Kenya.

The Leopards now face a fresher Zambian side, who only arrived in Nairobi three days ago, but the Congolese are confident they can rise to the occasion.

Coach Otis Ngoma was clear in his assessment -- his side must respond.

"We lost many chances in the first game against Kenya, and we have to bounce back. We are not here to make excuses," said Ngoma.

"We need to improve our weaker areas, especially finishing. That was our biggest letdown. We created so many opportunities, but we didn't take them."

Kitambala: "No Pressure, Only Focus"

Despite the early setback, there remains belief in the DR Congo camp that the team can recover, beginning with Thursday's clash against Zambia.

Striker Jephte Kitambala says the players are eager to put their opening disappointment behind them and refocus on qualifying from the group.

"We're in a situation where we must win to keep ourselves in contention. We know we didn't do a few things right in that first game, but we are ready to make amends," said Kitambala.

"There is no pressure on us. We just want to go out and give a good account of ourselves."

A Battle of Styles and Urgency

While Zambia will be banking on structure, confidence, and fresh legs, DR Congo are expected to bring intensity, physicality, and urgency as they look to avoid early elimination.

The stage is set for a compelling Group A contest between two sides with contrasting moods but a shared objective: victory. version of the same content.