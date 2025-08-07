Rwanda: I&m Bank Takes 'Ryosha Iwawe', Services to Gikondo Expo

I&M Bank Rwanda Plc has taken its customised services, particularly 'Ryosha Iwawe' through 'Karame', to over 25,000 visitors attending the ongoing Rwanda International Trade Fair at the Gikondo Expo Grounds. The Bank's stand, in its usual blue and white colours, is located on the left side of the main entrance and is staffed by over 15 service providers ready to assist any visitors.

The stand provides full branch-like services, including ATM access, ATM card issuance, account opening, loan analysis, and more.

ALSO READ: I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc strengthens Kicukiro network with new branch at DP World

"We've moved I&M Bank to the expo. The whole Bank is here. We're walking our word 'Karame'. We've responded to all our esteemed customers who will pass by here at our stand asking for any services," noted Yves Kayihura, Head of Retail Banking at the I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc.

"We have over 15 bank service providers who are moving around the expo to interact with customers, explain to them about the products, and show them the value of being the Bank's customer," he said.

"Karame isn't just about selling our products. It's about thinking ahead on behalf of our customers, especially understanding their needs and connecting them with the right partners to ensure they feel valued as I&M Bank customers," he explained.

ALSO READ: I&M Bank Rwanda introduces 'Iyubake' loans for MSMEs

The 28th edition of the nation's premier annual business exhibition, organised by the Private Sector Federation (PSF) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, has attracted participants from over 19 countries, up from 17 last year. New participating countries include Cameroon and Saudi Arabia.

This year's expo features 475 exhibitors, compared to 466 in the previous edition, with 378 of them being local exhibitors. The expo, which kicked off on July 29, was officially opened on August 5 and will run through August 17, according to Jeanne Françoise Mubiligi, Chairperson of PSF.

ALSO READ: I&M awarded the best bank in Rwanda in 2023

Kayihura said their participation in the expo aims to make it easier for customers to access various services and get assistance on the spot. These services include 'Agiserera na I&M Bank', designed for transporters or those involved in activities requiring vehicles and machinery, 'Ryoshya Iwawe' for home appliances and furniture, mortgage loans of up to 30 years at affordable rates, 'Kataza' for the hospitality industry, and more.

"We just need their presence at our stand. Everything else is taken care of," he noted.

Murli Menon, CEO of Hotpoint Appliances Rwanda Ltd, which is partnering with I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc, to run the 'Ryoshya Iwawe' interest-free loan programme in 6 months, said they are ready to help people improve and modernise their homes with essential household items, including electronics and kitchenware, provided over six months with 0% interest.

"We've always seen on the market that there are people who want to own electronics such as televisions, kitchen and home appliances, built-in appliances, and audio systems, but they have challenges as far as financing is concerned. That's how we came in and we thank I&M Bank for subscribing to the initiative," he said.

Hotpoint, a pioneer in retail-finance integration, has brought in a wide range of home appliances, including fridges, air conditioning systems, and more, with warranties of up to six months. Some of the products are classified as premium, and the catalog is there to give access to the buyers.

"We're providing customers with both quality products and quality service, including reliable warranty coverage," he added.

ALSO READ: I&M Bank, partners launch Rwf130m finance facility for youth, women in tourism

Clement Umuganwa, the Marketing Manager at Smart Home formerly know as Danube, is also partnering with I&M Bank for the 'Ryoshya Iwawe' campaign. The initiative targets customers who face challenges in making large one-time payments for products. Through this partnership, they are now able to pay in instalments.

"For as long as we have an agreement, your product is delivered immediately, and you can pay in instalments afterward. Payments can be made over a period of up to six months, with 0% interest and no collateral required," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Company Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Umuganwa added that Smart Home imports world-class standard furniture, including sofas, beds, garden chairs, carpets, dining sets, and a variety of utensils.

"We're currently providing a 25% discount on all products throughout the expo. We're also available at our showroom at KABC in Kimihurura, and we provide delivery services both within Kigali and to nearby areas outside the city," he added.

Mubiligi commended the presence of financial institutions at the expo, particularly their contribution to expanding access to finance for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and providing a variety of financial solutions to meet their unique needs.

"They are raising awareness about access to finance for SMEs, encouraging them to adopt digital transactions and providing banking services on the spot. Our partnership with these institutions has helped our members adapt to this shift. We thank them for the conducive environment they've created, and feedback indicates that accessing finance is now much easier compared to the past," she said.