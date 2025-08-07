Rwanda: Kwita Izina - Lets Continue to Sustain Conservation Wins

editorial

Rwandans will next month celebrate yet another tourism milestone; the Kwita Izina ceremony where some 40 baby gorillas will be named, according to Rwanda Development Board.

Kwita Izina has grown from a heartfelt cultural gesture into one of the world's most successful conservation stories. Inspired by an ancient Rwandan tradition of publicly naming a newborn child, Kwita Izina was launched in 2005 to honour baby mountain gorillas born in Volcanoes National Park.

Since then, over 400 young primates have been named, mostly by individuals of global reputation including politicians, sports personalities, movie actors, musicians and conservation champions to name a few.

Much like how families celebrate a new baby by gathering loved ones and bestowing a meaningful name, this ceremony brings together communities, scientists, dignitaries and conservationists to name newly born gorillas. Over the past twenty years, Rwanda has named hundreds of baby gorillas, drawing global attention to this gentle species.

The timing of the ceremony is significant. In the 1980s Rwanda's mountain gorilla population had dwindled due to poaching and loss of habitat owing to human activity. Today there are over 600 gorillas in the Rwandan Virunga region thanks to steadfast conservation.

Kwita Izina has emerged as a platform that inspires donations, coordination of anti-poaching patrols, habitat expansion and scientific tracking. Naming each gorilla individually helps rangers monitor its health, movement and family life.

This flagship event showcases Rwanda's commitment to sustainable eco-tourism and proudly positions Volcanoes National Park among the world's top wildlife experiences.

The economic results are striking. Tourism grew strongly in 2024: according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, Rwanda's Travel and Tourism sector contributed a record Rwf 1.9 trillion--about 9.8 percent of national GDP.

For 2025, WTTC forecasts growth to Rwf 2.1 trillion, accounting for 10.3 percent of GDP and supporting over 402,000 jobs. This surge underscores how pivotal experiences like gorilla trekking and events such as Kwita Izina anchor Rwanda's sustainable tourism model.

But tourism success cannot stand alone if surrounding communities do not benefit. Rwanda wisely reinvests part of gorilla permit revenue directly into local development. By law, at least ten percent of revenues from gorilla tracking goes to communities that live around the parks--funding schools, roads, clean water and small businesses.

This revenue-sharing scheme ensures villagers see real benefits, turning them into genuine partners in conservation. Local guides and porters are hired from these communities, ensuring that ecotourism creates jobs on the ground.

Looking ahead, Rwanda must deepen and sustain this community engagement. Communities around parks should be involved not just as beneficiaries, but as leaders--hosting lodges, running cultural tours, co-managing forest corridors and guiding conservation education. This will continue to foster a sense of ownership.