Rwanda Sets Rwf 30 BN Target From Sports Tourism By 2029

The Ministry of Sports (MINISPORTS) targets generating Rwf 30 billion from sports tourism and events by 2029, taking a significant leap from the Rwf 1 billion projected in the 2024/25 fiscal year, according to the report of the latest Sports and Culture Sector Strategic Plan.

The target aligns with Rwanda's Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), under which President Paul Kagame has urged players in the sports sector to treat sports as a talent-based business that fosters sustainable development, economic growth, and social well-being for all Rwandans.

As part of this roadmap, MINISPORTS also plans to build 540 sports facilities nationwide by 2028/29. This includes 360 playgrounds at the district level, 132 at the provincial level, and 34 at the national level, with the aim of expanding access to sports infrastructure acros the country.

The infrastructure will prioritize primary and secondary schools, as well as other public spaces, to promote sports such as handball, football, volleyball, basketball, cycling, and athletics.

So far Rwanda's partnerships with major international football clubs including Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and most recently Atletico de Madrid play a part of broader tourism campaigns intended to boost the country's global visibility and revenue.

Rwanda already boasts several modern sports facilities, including the 45,000-seater Amahoro Stadium, 10,000-seater BK Arena, Gahanga Cricket Stadium, Gisagara Gymnasium, and stadiums in Bugesera, Nyagatare, Ngoma, as well as the upgraded Huye Stadium, the IPRC-Kigali tennis court, and the Kigali Golf Club.

According to Che Rupari, the Brand and Campus Manager of Zaria Court Kigali, a multi-purpose sports and entertainment complex recently inaugurated by President Paul Kagame during the Giants of Africa Festival, the country has established a well-structured sports ecosystem that is already contributing to economic growth.

"For instance, our facility is an 80-room hotel, retail spaces, co-working spaces, and a podcasting hub, this goes beyond being a basketball court. So us as private sector, we see hope of reaching that target," Rupari said.

He added that Rwandans are increasingly recognizing sports as a viable career path and urged further investment in world-class facilities beyond the capital city.

Meanwhile, the sports sector has successfully nurtured 4,553 young athletes through youth development programs such as the Isonga-AFD Project (599 athletes) and the PSG Academy (207 athletes), further enhancing sports education and youth engagement.

In terms of job creation, the sports industry is projected to grow from 2,625 jobs in 2024/25 to 3,190 by 2028/29.

United Generation Basketball (UGB) vice-president Kenny Mugarura said that job creation from sports industry looks realistic.

"Our club employs 25 people, continuing all players and the staff member, looking at Kigali Universe, over 60 are employed. So looking at the countries targets, us private will contribute a lot which I see that it's possible not to generate revenue but also earn to the country's GDP,"