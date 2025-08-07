Ethiopia: Tigrai Independence Party Denies Joining New Alliance Unveiled By Lt. Gen. Tsadkan As Baytona, Arena, Simret Confirm Participation

Mekelle — The Tigrai Independence Party (TIP) has denied involvement in a newly announced political alliance unveiled by Lt. Gen. Tsadkan Gebretensae, which he said aims to bring political change in Tigray.

Lt. Gen. Tsadkan, the former Deputy President of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration, recently told Tigray Broadcasting Service (TBS) that a coalition comprising three existing opposition parties - TIP, Baytona, and Arena Tigray - along with the newly formed Simret Party led by Getachew Reda, PM Abiy Ahmed's advisor on East African Affairs, had come together in response to what he described as widespread public demand for political transformation. He also stated that he and Brigadier General Teklay Ashebir were part of the coalition.

However, TIP quickly moved to reject claims of its participation. "We will hold a special meeting to decide on the matter. But we are not part of an alliance of that form," TIP Chairman Dejen Mezgebe told Addis Standard on Monday.

The remaining three parties named by Tsadkan have confirmed their involvement.

Kindeya Gebrehiwet (PhD), a founding member of Simret, described the alliance as being grounded on three shared goals: "preventing the outbreak of war and ensuring full implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement through peaceful and legal means; establishing an inclusive and stable transitional government; and laying the groundwork for democratic elections leading to an elected sovereign government."

Yosef Berhe, Vice Chairman of Baytona, also confirmed his party's participation, stating: "Baytona is not only a member of this movement but is also one of the key actors that played a significant role in its formation. Furthermore, it will carry on the struggle with strengthened effort."

Arena Tigray's Chairman, Amdom Gebreslassie, likewise confirmed the party's involvement, saying, "Arena, Baytona, Simret, and two individuals brought this movement into action."

In his interview, Tsadkan claimed that the alliance responds to two widely shared demands across Tigray: a rejection of war and a call for political change. "The people of Tigray are clear: we cannot continue as before," he said, noting that the push for change is visible across the region, including among the diaspora, in rural areas, and especially in southern and southeastern Tigray.

He also cited growing dissatisfaction within the military, claiming that some members oppose the perception that the institution is serving the interests of a single group. "Many continue to resist in various ways of their choosing," he said, describing the alliance as a necessary step to coordinate and unify fragmented efforts.

"We needed to organize all these," Tsadkan concluded, describing the initiative as an attempt to consolidate dispersed political and civic energies under a shared vision for Tigray's future.

This week, Lt. Gen. Tadesse Worede, President of the Tigray Interim Administration, has urged Simret Party to refrain from any involvement in armed struggle and instead commit to peaceful political participation.

Lt. Gen. Tadesse acknowledged reports that Simret is preparing to establish offices in Tigray, noting that while no official request has been submitted, the party would be free to proceed once it fulfills the necessary requirements with the National Election Board. "If they complete the required procedures with the election board, they can proceed," he said.

However, he raised concerns about the party's alleged connections to armed groups operating in the neighboring Afar region. "They must not act as spoilers," he cautioned, referencing a recent deadly clash near the Tigray-Afar border. Lt. Gen. Tadesse emphasized the need for political dialogue and restraint, calling on both federal and regional actors to support peaceful efforts to resolve emerging tensions.