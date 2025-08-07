Kenya: Memo Urging First-Year Students to Register Online By 8 August 2025 Not From Kenya's Masinde Muliro University

7 August 2025
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Tess Wandia

Memo urging first-year students to register online by 8 August 2025 not from Kenya's Masinde Muliro University

IN SHORT: A memo supposedly from Masinde Muliro University in Kenya claims the deadline for online registration for first-year students is fast approaching. But the university says the document is fake.

A document circulating on Facebook claims the deadline for online registration for Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) first-year students is 8 August 2025.

MMUST is a public university located in Kakamega county, western Kenya.

The document is dated 3 August and reads: "Final call - online registration deadline for first-year students."

According to the document, students must use the "official Google Form link sent to their email" to complete the registration. It also instructs them to upload all "specified academic and personal documents via the form".

Users who posted it have also included a link.

But has the university really cautioned its first-year students not to miss the online registration deadline? We checked.

Ignore fake document

The Facebook posts are accompanied by a "registration" link. However, the document instructs students to use the official Google form link sent to their email addresses. These contradictions are a glaring red flag.

Africa Check also examined past calls for registration by the university and none of them instructed students to use a Google form. The deviation from standard procedure is another red flag.

On 5 August, MMUST posted the document on their official Facebook account with the word "fake" printed on it.

"Dear First-Year Students, please ignore this fake news circulating about online registration. Stay alert and avoid misinformation! #StayInformed #IgnoreFakeNews," reads the post.

The circulating document is fake and should be ignored.

