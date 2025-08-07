Mauritius: Registered Women Entrepreneurs Receive Certificates From Minister Navarre-Marie

A batch of around 100 registered women entrepreneurs were awarded certificates after having successfully completed training programmes in various fields namely advanced garment making, hydroponics, market research and ICT. The award ceremony was held yesterday at the National Women Entrepreneur Council (NEWC) in Phoenix.

The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie, the Chairperson of NEWC, Mrs Rehema Fatuma Koylash and other personalities were present.

The event is a collaboration of the NEWC and the Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (FAREI) aiming to empower women entrepreneurs by equipping them with vital skills and the confidence needed to navigate the current dynamic business landscape.

In her address Minister Navarre-Marie highlighted the pivotal role of women in driving societal transformation and contributing to the national economy. "Women are the builders of tomorrows, grounded in values and dedication and with the right support and training they are capable of reaching remarkable heights," she said.

She commended NEWC and FAREI for their efforts in fostering women empowerment and laying the groundwork for stronger and more resilient women-led businesses.

Highlighting that women represent more than half of the population, Mrs Navarre-Marie underlined the importance of inclusive economic empowerment. She noted that the training will significantly enhance participants' capabilities, enabling business expansion and access to new opportunities.

The Minister further recalled budgetary measures 2025-2026 aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs. These include an extension in grace period for loan repayments from 12 to 18 months; an increased loan ceiling from Rs 500 000 to Rs 1.2 million under the Women Entrepreneur Loan Scheme by the Development Bank of Mauritius and non- financial support such as mentoring, marketing assistance and networking opportunities.

Mrs Navarre-Marie encouraged women entrepreneurs to take advantage of these measures, remain ambitious, work hard and continue striving for personal and national advancement.

As for the Chairperson of NEWC she lauded the dedication and perseverance of the participants. The training, she pointed out, serves as a strong foundation for women to lead, innovate and build sustainable enterprises while also serving as an inspiration for others.