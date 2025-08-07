Uganda: Namirembe Cathedral Holds Memorial Mass for Rhoda Kalema

7 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Irene Nalumu

A memorial mass is underway at Namirembe Cathedral this Thursday morning to honour the life and legacy of Rhoda Kalema, Uganda's pioneering female politician and former Member of Parliament, who passed away on Sunday, August 3, 2025.

The service is being led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Steven Kazimba Mugalu.

Among the high-profile dignitaries in attendance are State Minister for Kampala Kyofatogabye Kabuye, representing President Museveni; former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi; former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda; Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda; and the Speaker of the Buganda Lukiiko, Patrick Mugumbule, who is representing the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga.

Several Members of Parliament are also present.

The late Kalema's body arrived in the country yesterday, Wednesday, August 6. She will be laid to rest on Saturday, August 9, 2025, with an official state burial.

Rhoda Kalema is remembered as a trailblazer for women's leadership in Uganda and a fierce advocate for peace and justice.

Her contributions to the nation's political and social fabric spanned decades, earning her both national and international recognition.

