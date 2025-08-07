Uganda: PFF's Adios Dies After Fatal Fall in Mbarara

7 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Irene Nalumu

Mbarara City South MP aspirant Denmark Adios Beinomigisha has died after a fatal fall at Grand Hotel in Mbarara, authorities confirmed Thursday morning.

Beinomigisha, who was vying for the 2026 parliamentary seat under the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), reportedly collapsed and fell from a staircase late Wednesday night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Party officials described his death as a "devastating loss," noting that Beinomigisha had recently intensified community mobilization in preparation for the upcoming elections.

"He was one of our most promising young leaders," a PFF official told this publication, requesting anonymity pending a formal statement.

The late Beinomigisha previously served as a student leader at Bishop Stuart University, where he was widely known for his dynamic leadership and youth advocacy.

Police say investigations into the exact cause of the incident are underway. A postmortem is expected to be conducted at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

More details to follow.

