Uganda: Kivumbi Defends NUP Candidate Vetting Process Amid Criticism

Butambala Member Of Parliament, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, has spoken out in defence of the National Unity Platform's (NUP) internal candidate selection process, emphasising its transparency and accessibility.

Speaking during an appearance on Sanyuka Uganda Eyenkya on Wednesday evening, Kivumbi asserted that NUP does not charge candidates any money to run for any position, unlike other political formations.

"Anyone who demands money for this exercise is fraudulent. Under the constitution of the National Unity Platform, the vetting process is free of charge and allows anyone to seek the party ticket without restrictions," he said.

The legislator further elaborated on the internal electoral process, stating that aspiring candidates undergo a clear and rigorous vetting by the Electoral Management Committee, which involves a 40% vetting score and 60% field assessment.

"The party ticket is obtained through a rigorous process," he noted.

Kivumbi's remarks come amid growing scrutiny from analysts and political commentators, some of whom have likened NUP's vetting to the NRM's electoral primaries, which in the past received over 380 petitions, casting doubt on their transparency.

Kivumbi also acknowledged the contentious nature of political contests.

"Politics is usually straightforward, but when the race is tight, that's when the lies start to surface," he said.

"Campaigns inherently involve disagreement, and disagreements divide people," he added.

Drawing on broader political insight, Kivumbi warned that elections, though democratic, can sometimes be subversive to the very struggle they aim to support.

"I was once told that elections can be the most subversive activity against the struggle for change," he said.