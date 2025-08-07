Kenya: U.S. Senate Orders Deep Review of Kenya's Major Non-Nato Ally Status

The United States Senate has ordered a sweeping review of Kenya's recently conferred Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) status, citing urgent concerns over Nairobi's alleged ties with adversarial states, extremist groups, and the potential misuse of US military and intelligence support.

The directive was introduced via Amendment S.Amdt.3628, authored by Senator James Risch (R-Idaho), and forms part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026.

The amendment, now part of the Congressional Record, mandates the US Secretary of State--alongside the Secretaries of Defense and Treasury, and the Director of National Intelligence--to conduct a comprehensive classified review within 180 days.

The amendment zeroes in on multiple areas of concern that have placed Kenya's upgraded strategic position under intense scrutiny:

Ties with Foreign Powers: The Senate has demanded a detailed breakdown of Kenya's military, political, and financial engagements with China, Russia, and Iran, especially after June 24, 2024--the date Kenya was granted MNNA status by the Biden administration.

Extremist Links: The review must assess Kenya's current and historical relationships with non-state armed groups, explicitly naming Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Somalia-based Al Shabaab.

Use of US Aid and Intelligence: There are also concerns about the Kenyan government's use of American-supplied security assistance and intelligence, including alleged involvement in civilian abductions, renditions, torture, and extrajudicial violence.

Financial Safe Haven Risks: The amendment instructs US intelligence agencies to examine whether Kenya has become a refuge for sanctioned individuals and organizations--including those on the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) SDN list, especially from South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, and Somalia.

China's Economic Influence: The Senate wants full transparency on Kenya's role in China's Belt and Road Initiative, and its growing bilateral debt and commercial entanglements with Beijing.

In a cryptic yet serious message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Senator James Risch warned of escalating tensions, stating: "We affirmed the global burn notice against Kenya's President William Ruto and the unfolding diplomatic fallout. Operation Hand of GOD has been triggered with partners CIA, NSAGov, GCHQ & NCSC."

Although no formal confirmation of such an operation has been issued by the intelligence community, the term "burn notice" suggests a severe downgrading of trust in the Kenyan leadership, and possibly even intelligence declassification for allied states.

The review could represent a pivotal moment in US-Kenya relations. Kenya became the first sub-Saharan African nation to receive Major Non-NATO Ally status in June 2024, a designation that provides access to advanced military technologies and training, and allows for deeper cooperation with the Pentagon.

At the time, the move was praised as a "strategic alignment" in US efforts to counter China's and Russia's growing influence on the African continent.

However, human rights watchdogs and some members of Congress have since raised alarm bells. Reports of increasing state violence against civilians, opaque military operations in Somalia and South Sudan, and Kenya's growing reliance on Chinese surveillance and telecom infrastructure have drawn concern over whether Kenya aligns with the democratic values MNNA status implies.

The amendment acknowledges Kenya's vital role as a United Nations peacekeeping troop contributor, particularly in Haiti, where Kenyan officers have been deployed to stabilize the country amid gang-led chaos.

Kenya is also a key partner in counterterrorism operations in East Africa, notably against Al Shabaab.

Nonetheless, the US Senate insists that such operations must remain within the bounds of international human rights law and accountable governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya U.S., Canada and Africa Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What Happens Next

The review must begin within 90 days of the bill's enactment.

A classified report detailing all findings must be submitted to key Senate and House Committees--Foreign Relations, Armed Services, and Intelligence--within 180 days.

While no immediate suspension of Kenya's MNNA status has been proposed, the implications of the review could be serious.

Should findings reveal misconduct or misalignment with U.S. strategic interests, the status could be revoked--potentially impacting US aid, joint training, and intelligence cooperation.

As Washington re-evaluates its security partnerships across Africa, Kenya now finds itself at a crossroads--under deeper scrutiny than ever before.