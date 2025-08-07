Somalia: Somali Government Accuses Jubaland Leader of Fueling Unrest in Gedo Region

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Federal Ministry of Interior has said it is closely monitoring the ongoing instability in the southern Gedo region, accusing elements loyal to Jubbaland President Ahmed Madobe of fueling the unrest.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, the Ministry described the situation in Gedo as being incited by "troublemakers" acting under direct orders from President Madobe. The statement also named Mahmoud Sayid Aden, a former official, as one of the individuals allegedly involved in previous security incidents and currently suspected of ties to renewed conflict in the region.

"Federal government forces are fully deployed in the region and are conducting operations aimed at neutralizing security threats with the support of the local population. Action will be taken against anyone found to be involved in destabilizing activities," the statement read.

The Ministry's remarks come amid reported military movements in Gedo by Ethiopian troops and Jubbaland forces, particularly around the town of Beled-Hawo. Federal forces, led by General Abdirashid Janan, recently took full control of the area following a standoff.

Tensions have long simmered in the Gedo region due to competing claims of authority between the federal government and the Jubbaland administration, with sporadic clashes further complicating the fragile security situation in southern Somalia.