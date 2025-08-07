South Africa Raises Concern Over Arrival of 'Dangerous Criminals' to Eswatini

Government has raised concerns with the Kingdom of Eswatini over the arrival of dangerous criminals to that landlocked country and the impact it would have on South Africa's national security.

"South Africa has raised concerns with the Kingdom of Eswatini following confirmation by the acting spokesperson of the Government, Mrs Thabile Mdluli, that a group of dangerous criminals of various nationalities landed in Eswatini after being transported from the United States of America on a special flight with the potential of more criminals of this profile to follow," the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said.

The department said that the arrival of this group was accompanied by a notification from the United States Department of Homeland Security that this group, consisting of individuals from several countries, includes some who have been convicted of serious offenses and crimes and have been deported from the United States and have now arrived in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Reports indicate that these criminals were deported to Eswatini after attempts to send the men from Laos, Cuba, Jamaica, Vietnam, and Yemen back to their own countries were rejected.

"DIRCO, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of South Africa, noted the aforementioned statement wherein Eswatini and the United States indicated that they would collaborate with the International Organisation for Migration to facilitate the transit of these inmates to their countries of origin.

"DIRCO also noted that the countries of origin of these deportees are unlikely to receive them," the statement read.

While respecting the decision of the Government of Eswatini, South Africa expressed deep concern about "the profile of these individuals and the potential adverse impact on South Africa's national security and immigration policy, given the geographical proximity between the two sisterly countries".