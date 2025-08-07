Africa: The Graça Machel Trust's Pan-African Adolescent Girls' Movement in Action - Progress and Impact

Over the past two years, what began as a single idea has grown into a vibrant network of community hubs and digital communities spanning Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, and soon beyond. Guided by the conviction that every teenage girl deserves a safe space to learn, lead and raise her voice, the Movement brings together young women, facilitators and carefully selected local implementing partners. Through hands-on workshops, creative storytelling and a dynamic online platform, girls are discovering their strengths, forging new friendships and speaking out on issues from school safety to access to clean water. In this edition, we'll show how these young leaders are turning ideas into action, shaping policy at regional summits and inspiring their communities to help build a more inclusive future.

Local Community Hubs, Lasting Change: Girls Leading the Way in Seven Countries

Malawi

The Movement took root in southern Africa by partnering with trusted local organisations to establish two community hubs--safe, supportive spaces where adolescent girls can explore their strengths and aspirations. In Blantyre, Malawi, our collaboration with CAHESH (Campaign for Adolescent Health Education, Sanitation and Hygiene) brought together 80 curious young women for an immersive introduction to our three-part leadership journey: discovering personal strengths, practicing team collaboration, and planning community action.

By June, word spread so quickly that over 500 girls eagerly stepped through the doors. Already, small teams have launched peer-mentoring projects focused on healthy choices and regular school attendance--each serving as a reminder that confidence multiplies when girls support one another.

"I used to think I had nothing to say," reflects 16-year-old Chikondi, "but now I stand in front of my classmates and lead discussions on topics that matter."

Mozambique

In Chibuto, our partnership with Associação Cross Moçambique began with 20 hopeful learners. Here, simple exercises--such as creating vision boards and practising public speaking in safe circles--have sparked big ideas. Within weeks, the group organised neighbourhood cleanup days, turning lessons in self-belief and teamwork into a visible community impact. By witnessing their capacity to shape their surroundings, these young leaders are already rewriting what's possible.

"Here, I learned that my voice can spark change," says 15-year-old Amélia, "and I'm excited to bring other girls along."

Strengthening our hubs: Year-two momentum in Africa

While our newest community hubs were taking flight, six existing sites continued to build on last year's successes--each reflecting its community's unique needs and energy.

Katlehong, South Africa: Six newly trained facilitators guided 124 girls through interactive role-plays and public-speaking drills. For participants like 17-year-old Lerato, who once hesitated to voice her opinion, these sessions have become a playground for practising leadership out loud.

"Before this, I would freeze if someone asked my opinion," admits Lerato. "Now I volunteer first--because I know my thoughts can help solve problems."

Suswa, Kenya: In collaboration with FAWE (Forum for African Women Educationalists), 12 facilitators led 120 girls in lively debates on rights and goal-setting. A mock town hall taught teens how to research local issues and present solutions--skills they're now applying in school clubs and village councils.

"Acting out a town-hall meeting showed me I belong at the decision-making table," explains 14-year-old Wanjiku.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: Ten facilitators transformed routine self-reflection exercises into bold action plans for 56 girls. Through guided journaling and "future-self" interviews, participants discovered that mapping out goals can turn quiet hopes into concrete steps.

"When I wrote down my goals, they stopped feeling impossible," says 16-year-old Hana. "Now I'm planning a workshop for my neighbourhood."

Lusaka, Zambia: Twelve Sister Eagles mentored 86 girls in workshops that culminated in a dynamic panel discussion. When 15-year-old Mwila asked how to access scholarships, our Programme Director sketched out the following steps on the spot--proof that, here, no question goes unanswered.

"I asked how we could access scholarships," recalls Mwila, "and saw real plans take shape right before my eyes."

Zvishavane, Zimbabwe: A dedicated team of 12 facilitators delivered modules to over 800 girls, bringing the Movement's ethos to schools and community centres. Interactive sessions on peer support led to the formation of local "sister circles," which continue to meet weekly.

"I joined to learn leadership," says 17-year-old Tanaka, "but I found a family of girls who believe in each other."

Our pan African Adolescent Girls' Movement is only just beginning. As we deepen partnerships with proven local organisations, we'll expand into new countries and equip more adolescent girls with the confidence, skills and networks they need to lead--and to lift their communities with them. Stay tuned for stories of policy wins, digital-campaign successes and the next generation of changemakers rising across Africa.