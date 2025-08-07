Africa: TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 - Every Player of the Match

The TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 - hosted jointly by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda - has kicked off with thrilling action, passionate crowds, and early moments of brilliance that are shaping what promises to be one of the most unforgettable editions of the tournament.
For each game, CAF's Technical Study Group awards an official Man of the Match trophy to the standout performer, whose impact goes beyond goals and assists - showcasing leadership, composure, and tactical intelligence.
The official Man of the Match award is presented by TotalEnergies after every game at the competition being played in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
An official trophy is handed to the successful candidate after full time of each match.
With some matches already completed and more to come until the final on Saturday, 30 August 2025, here's a running list of every Man of the Match at the TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024, updated after each fixture.
ποΈ Group Stage
Matchday 1
π Saturday, 2 August 2025
20:00 - Tanzania 2-0 Burkina Faso
π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Feisal Salum Abdallah of Tanzania
π Sunday, 3 August 2025
15:00 - Kenya 1-0 DR Congo
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Alpha Chris Onyango of Kenya
18:00 - Morocco 2-0 Angola
π Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Mohamed Rabie Hrimat of Morocco
20:00 - Madagascar 0-0 Mauritania
π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Ramandimbisoa Michel Toldo of Madagascar
π Monday, 4 August 2025
17:00 - Niger 0-1 Guinea
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Alhassane Bangoura of Guinea
20:00 - Uganda 0-3 Algeria
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Abderrahmane Meziane Ben Tahar of Algeria
π Tuesday, 5 August 2025
17:00 - Congo 1-1 Sudan
π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Abdelrazig Taha Yagoub Omer of Sudan
20:00 - Senegal 1-0 Nigeria
π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Libasse Gueye of Senegal
Matchday 2 and beyond - Fixtures & Player of the Match Awards
π Wednesday, 6 August 2025
17:00 - Burkina Faso vs Central African Republic
π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
20:00 - Mauritania vs Tanzania
π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
π Thursday, 7 August 2025
16:00 - DR Congo vs Zambia
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
19:00 - Angola vs Kenya
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
π Friday, 8 August 2025
17:00 - Algeria vs South Africa
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
20:00 - Guinea vs Uganda
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
π Saturday, 9 August 2025
17:00 - Central African Republic vs Mauritania
π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
20:00 - Tanzania vs Madagascar
π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
π Sunday, 10 August 2025
15:00 - Kenya vs Morocco
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
18:00 - Zambia vs Angola
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
π Monday, 11 August 2025
17:00 - South Africa vs Guinea
π ManMandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Player of the Match: _______
20:00 - Uganda vs Niger
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
π Tuesday, 12 August 2025
17:00 - Senegal vs Congo
π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
20:00 - Sudan vs Nigeria
π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
π Wednesday, 13 August 2025
17:00 - Madagascar vs Central African Republic
π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
20:00 - Mauritania vs Burkina Faso
π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
π Thursday, 14 August 2025
17:00 - Morocco vs Zambia
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
20:00 - Angola vs DR Congo
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
π Friday, 15 August 2025
17:00 - Guinea vs Algeria
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
20:00 - Niger vs South Africa
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
π Saturday, 16 August 2025
20:00 - Burkina Faso vs Madagascar
π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
20:00 - CAR vs Tanzania
π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
π Sunday, 17 August 2025
17:00 - DR Congo vs Morocco
π Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
20:00 - Zambia vs Kenya
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
π Monday, 18 August 2025
20:00 - Algeria vs Niger
π Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
20:00 - South Africa vs Uganda
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
π Tuesday, 19 August 2025
20:00 - Sudan vs Senegal
π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
20:00 - Nigeria vs Congo
π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group D)
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
π Knockout Stage
Quarter-finals
π Friday, 22 August 2025
17:00 - Quarter-final 1 - Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
20:00 - Quarter-final 2 - Benjamin Mkapa Stadium
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
π Saturday, 23 August 2025
17:00 - Quarter-final 3 - Amaan Stadium
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
20:00 - Quarter-final 4 - Mandela National Stadium
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
Semi-finals
π Wednesday, 26 August 2025
17:30 - Semi-final 1 - Benjamin Mkapa Stadium
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
20:30 - Semi-final 2 - Mandela National Stadium
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
Third-place playoff
π Friday, 29 August 2025
18:00 - 3rd Place Playoff - Mandela National Stadium
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
Final
π Saturday, 30 August 2025
18:00 - Final - Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______