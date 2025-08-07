Africa: TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 - Every Player of the Match

The TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 - hosted jointly by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda - has kicked off with thrilling action, passionate crowds, and early moments of brilliance that are shaping what promises to be one of the most unforgettable editions of the tournament.

For each game, CAF's Technical Study Group awards an official Man of the Match trophy to the standout performer, whose impact goes beyond goals and assists - showcasing leadership, composure, and tactical intelligence.

The official Man of the Match award is presented by TotalEnergies after every game at the competition being played in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

An official trophy is handed to the successful candidate after full time of each match.

With some matches already completed and more to come until the final on Saturday, 30 August 2025, here's a running list of every Man of the Match at the TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024, updated after each fixture.

ποΈ Group Stage

Matchday 1

π Saturday, 2 August 2025

20:00 - Tanzania 2-0 Burkina Faso

π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Feisal Salum Abdallah of Tanzania

π Sunday, 3 August 2025

15:00 - Kenya 1-0 DR Congo

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Alpha Chris Onyango of Kenya

18:00 - Morocco 2-0 Angola

π Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Mohamed Rabie Hrimat of Morocco

20:00 - Madagascar 0-0 Mauritania

π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Ramandimbisoa Michel Toldo of Madagascar

π Monday, 4 August 2025

17:00 - Niger 0-1 Guinea

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Alhassane Bangoura of Guinea

20:00 - Uganda 0-3 Algeria

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Abderrahmane Meziane Ben Tahar of Algeria

π Tuesday, 5 August 2025

17:00 - Congo 1-1 Sudan

π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Abdelrazig Taha Yagoub Omer of Sudan

20:00 - Senegal 1-0 Nigeria

π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Libasse Gueye of Senegal

Matchday 2 and beyond - Fixtures & Player of the Match Awards

π Wednesday, 6 August 2025

17:00 - Burkina Faso vs Central African Republic

π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

20:00 - Mauritania vs Tanzania

π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

π Thursday, 7 August 2025

16:00 - DR Congo vs Zambia

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

19:00 - Angola vs Kenya

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

π Friday, 8 August 2025

17:00 - Algeria vs South Africa

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

20:00 - Guinea vs Uganda

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

π Saturday, 9 August 2025

17:00 - Central African Republic vs Mauritania

π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

20:00 - Tanzania vs Madagascar

π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

π Sunday, 10 August 2025

15:00 - Kenya vs Morocco

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

18:00 - Zambia vs Angola

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

π Monday, 11 August 2025

17:00 - South Africa vs Guinea

π ManMandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Player of the Match: _______

20:00 - Uganda vs Niger

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

π Tuesday, 12 August 2025

17:00 - Senegal vs Congo

π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

20:00 - Sudan vs Nigeria

π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

π Wednesday, 13 August 2025

17:00 - Madagascar vs Central African Republic

π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

20:00 - Mauritania vs Burkina Faso

π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

π Thursday, 14 August 2025

17:00 - Morocco vs Zambia

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

20:00 - Angola vs DR Congo

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

π Friday, 15 August 2025

17:00 - Guinea vs Algeria

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

20:00 - Niger vs South Africa

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

π Saturday, 16 August 2025

20:00 - Burkina Faso vs Madagascar

π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

20:00 - CAR vs Tanzania

π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

π Sunday, 17 August 2025

17:00 - DR Congo vs Morocco

π Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

20:00 - Zambia vs Kenya

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

π Monday, 18 August 2025

20:00 - Algeria vs Niger

π Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

20:00 - South Africa vs Uganda

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

π Tuesday, 19 August 2025

20:00 - Sudan vs Senegal

π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

20:00 - Nigeria vs Congo

π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group D)

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

π Knockout Stage

Quarter-finals

π Friday, 22 August 2025

17:00 - Quarter-final 1 - Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

20:00 - Quarter-final 2 - Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

π Saturday, 23 August 2025

17:00 - Quarter-final 3 - Amaan Stadium

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

20:00 - Quarter-final 4 - Mandela National Stadium

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

Semi-finals

π Wednesday, 26 August 2025

17:30 - Semi-final 1 - Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

20:30 - Semi-final 2 - Mandela National Stadium

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

Third-place playoff

π Friday, 29 August 2025

18:00 - 3rd Place Playoff - Mandela National Stadium

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

Final

π Saturday, 30 August 2025

18:00 - Final - Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______