Africa: Record-Breaking Algeria Lay Down a Marker With Blistering Start to CHAN 2024

Algeria shattered tournament records and reignited their continental dream with a ruthless 3-0 dismantling of hosts Uganda on Tuesday night, kicking off their 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign in record-breaking style.

In front of a stunned home crowd at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, the Fennecs put on a masterclass in efficiency and tactical discipline, extending their unbeaten CHAN run to seven matches and astonishingly stretching their clean sheet streak to 712 minutes -- the longest in the history of the competition.

The commanding victory -- thanks to goals from captain Ayoub Ghazala, Rahmane Meziane and Sofiane Bayazid -- sent a chilling message to the rest of the continent: Algeria are back, and this time, they intend to finish the job they narrowly missed out on in the last edition.

Redemption Mission Begins with a Roar

For head coach Madjid Bougherra, this was more than just three points. It was the first step toward redemption after Algeria's heartbreaking loss to Senegal in the 2022 CHAN final on home soil -- a defeat sealed by penalties after a goalless draw.

"We came here with one goal: to bring the trophy home," said Bougherra.

"The players executed the plan brilliantly. It wasn't an easy match -- Uganda had the fans behind them -- but our team stayed calm, organised, and focused."

What makes this result even more significant is that Algeria became the first side in CHAN history to keep seven consecutive clean sheets, surpassing their own previous run of six set in the 2022 tournament.

The last time Algeria conceded in this competition was back in 2011, against Sudan -- a staggering 14 years ago.

Meziane Reaches CHAN Milestone as New Stars Emerge

Winger Rahmane Meziane continued his love affair with CHAN football by netting his seventh career goal in the tournament -- putting him within touching distance of teammate Aymen Mahious' record nine-goal tally.

"I lost a tooth today, but it was worth it," joked Meziane, who was named Player of the Match by tournament sponsors TotalEnergies.

"Every goal, every match, means something special. We're building momentum."

But the headlines weren't just about the veterans. 22-year-old Bilal Boukershaoui, making his CHAN debut, dazzled fans and pundits alike with his maturity and energy, while Adam Alilet was a rock at the back, reinforcing Algeria's growing reputation as the best defensive unit in African football.

Uganda Left Searching for Answers

The result left Uganda shell-shocked. Backed by a raucous home crowd and brimming with optimism, the Cranes were second-best throughout and now face a daunting path to qualification in a highly competitive Group C.

"We struggled to find rhythm," admitted Uganda coach Charles Lukwago.

"They were better in every department. But we will regroup and come back stronger."

Bougherra's Algeria Eye History

With only their third participation in CHAN (after 2011 and 2022), Algeria have made no secret of their ambition to finally lift the trophy.

In their first appearance in 2011, they reached the semi-finals. In 2022, they were runners-up. Now, in 2024, anything less than gold will be seen as a missed opportunity.

"This is just the beginning," Bougherra said. "The real work starts now."

Algeria's journey continues in their next group match, but their performance in Kampala will live long in the memory -- not just for the scoreline, but for the records broken and the intent shown.

If this is how Algeria begin, the rest of Africa has every reason to be on alert.

🟢 CHAN 2024 - Algeria's Historic Streaks So Far: