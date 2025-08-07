Namibia: ACC Investigator Claims Romantic Relationship Between Dunaiski and Austin Elindi

Anti-Corruption Commission investigator Oberty Inambao on Tuesday testified that former National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) commercial manager Olivia Dunaiski and another accused in the Namcor fraud and corruption case, Austin Elindi, were involved in a romantic relationship.

Inambao said this in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in reference to petroleum product deals between Namcor and the fuel firm Erongo Petroleum, which was run by Elindi.

Although Erongo Petroleum was 100% owned by another accused in the matter, Leo Nandago, Elindi has a power of attorney authorising him to make business decisions on behalf of the close corporation, Inambao has told the court.

Inambao was testifying in the ongoing bail application of six persons accused of conducting fraudulent activities against Namcor.

He alleged that despite a moratorium that Namcor placed on the supply of fuel to Erongo Petroleum in 2022, Dunaiski and another accused, Namcor finance executive Jennifer Hamukwaya, authorised the continued supply of petroleum products to Erongo Petroleum.

"Despite the moratorium placed by Namcor, Miss Jennifer and Miss Dunaiski further authorised fuel supply to Erongo," Inambao said.

He added that Dunaiski and Hamukwaya were questioned about the transaction and Dunaiski was not happy about that.

"In terms of the evidence that we got out of Namcor, Miss Dunaiski was questioned about this authorisation that was done. And so was Miss Hamukwaya. Miss Dunaiski was not happy about it and she left Namcor as well. I can't confirm the date.

"We understand when she left Namcor, she went to work for Erongo Petroleum CC subsequent to which she became the girlfriend of Austin Elindi. But I cannot confirm whether this is before or after she left the employement of Namcor," he said.

Defence lawyer Sisa Namandje objected to the evidence, saying it was irrelevant and scandalised Dunaiski.

Inambao testified during the bail hearing that Erongo Petroleum, which was run by Elindi and bought fuel from Namcor, paid N$1.6 million to former Namcor manager Cedric Willemse between July 2022 and November 2022.

Erongo Petroleum also paid N$500 000 to a close corporation of the husband of Hamukwaya in December 2022, three days after Hamukwaya approved the sale of fuel products valued at N$22 million by Namcor to Erongo Petroleum, which later ran up debts of N$238 million that it owed to Namcor, Inambao told the court.