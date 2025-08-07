South Africa: Spend the Night in Sassy Soweto to Catch the Good Vibes

6 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Day tours of the famous Johannesburg township don't quite capture its versatility and vibrancy. Stay over to experience the storied history and community, excellent food and friendly feel.

Soweto is friendly, vibrant, complex and fascinating. After 72 hours there, I was overstimulated and exhausted at the same time.

I had laughed, cried, been shocked and heartened. I'd explored historic Vilikazi Street and Kliptown, toured around Jabulani and Jabavu, Meadowlands, Pimville, Orlando, Diepkloof and the Barra taxi rank.

I'd been delighted by the contemporary art on the Soweto Art Mile and the joyous greenery along the Soweto Garden Route. I'd drunk and partied at fabulous places and talked to what felt like a hundred people.

Not once did I feel unsafe. On the contrary, I received an infinity of warm greetings. Sanibonani, Soweto.

What to do and how to do it

The best way is to check it all out with a local guide. During my three-day fiesta, I was guided by different people arranged by Lebo's Soweto Backpackers, Jozi My Jozi and Soweto Township Accommodation Establishments (STAE). I was impressed by their friendliness, depth of knowledge and signature Soweto humour.

You can do half-day, full-day and bespoke options, either by...

