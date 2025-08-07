Burundi: Ndayishimiye Shakes Up Cabinet, Appoints New Prime Minister

6 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

Burundi's President Évariste Ndayishimiye has appointed Nestor Ntahontuye as the new Prime Minister, replacing Gervais Ndirakobuca, in a major cabinet reshuffle announced Tuesday, August 5.

Ndirakobuca, who had held the post since 2022, was recently elected senator and has since become Speaker of the Senate, following the country's latest legislative elections.

The cabinet changes come as several former ministers also entered Parliament, leaving key positions vacant and prompting a broad reorganisation.

Under Article 93 of Burundi's 2018 Constitution, appointing a new prime minister automatically dissolves the existing government, which must then be reformed.

New ministerial appointments include:

  • Jean-Claude Nzobaneza - Infrastructure, Social Housing, Transport and Equipment
  • Dr. François Havyarimana - National Education and Scientific Research
  • Dr. Lydwine Baradahana - Public Health and AIDS Response
  • Lt. Gen. Gabriel Nizigama - Labor, Civil Service and Social Security
  • Lydia Nsekera - Youth, Sports and Culture
  • Gabby Bugaga - Communication and Media
  • Gen. Leonidas Ndaruzaniye - Interior, Community Development and Public Security
  • Marie-Chantal Nijimbere - National Defense and Veterans Affairs
  • Arthemon Katihabwa - Justice, Human Rights and Gender
  • Amb. Édouard Bizimana - Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Cooperation
  • Alain Ndikumana - Finance, Budget and Digital Economy
  • Dr. Hassan Kibeya - Mining, Energy, Industry, Commerce and Tourism
  • Calinie Mbarushima - Environment, Agriculture and Livestock

