Burundi: Ndayishimiye Shakes Up Cabinet, Appoints New Prime Minister

Burundi's President Évariste Ndayishimiye has appointed Nestor Ntahontuye as the new Prime Minister, replacing Gervais Ndirakobuca, in a major cabinet reshuffle announced Tuesday, August 5.

Ndirakobuca, who had held the post since 2022, was recently elected senator and has since become Speaker of the Senate, following the country's latest legislative elections.

The cabinet changes come as several former ministers also entered Parliament, leaving key positions vacant and prompting a broad reorganisation.

Under Article 93 of Burundi's 2018 Constitution, appointing a new prime minister automatically dissolves the existing government, which must then be reformed.

New ministerial appointments include: