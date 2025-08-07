East Africa: Suleiman Dedefo Takes Helm As Ethiopia's Ambassador to Somalia

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has appointed Suleiman Dedefo Woshe as its new ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening diplomatic engagement and fostering cooperation with its neighboring country.

Ambassador Suleiman brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served as Ethiopia's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and CEO of the Ethio-Engineering Group. His appointment signals Ethiopia's continued interest in enhancing regional dialogue and collaboration.

Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, officially received a copy of Ambassador Suleiman's credentials during a ceremony held Monday at the Ministry's headquarters in Mogadishu. During the occasion, the Minister expressed warm congratulations and emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral relations and mutual understanding.

The new appointment is expected to facilitate renewed diplomatic engagement and further solidify ties between Ethiopia and Somalia, focusing on shared interests such as trade, regional stability, and development cooperation.